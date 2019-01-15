Anthony Davis is showing up.
The New Orleans Pelicans superstar and unequivocal leader isn’t backing away from his words.
Over the past several weeks, Davis expressed the urgency attached to turning around the Pelicans' season, expressing the need to pull the Pelicans out of their 14th-place hole and back into playoff contention.
Right now, he’s living up to it.
Davis lighting up the stat sheet, averaging 34.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals over the past six games. He has pushed the Pelicans to four wins in five games. It’s the kind of winning stretch that evaded the Pelicans throughout the previous six weeks as they skidded to five games below .500 to begin 2019.
But they’ve bounced back. Monday’s 121-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers moved New Orleans within 2½ games of the No. 8 spot in the bunched-up Western Conference standings. They were led by Davis’ 46 points, 16 rebounds and four clutch free throws in the final minute.
But it wasn’t always easy.
It showed Davis’ ability to take over a game while also displaying his role recognition. After making just two of his first seven shots, Davis approached his teammates and spelled out precisely what was needed.
“I just told everybody that I sucked,” Davis said. “I was missing shots that normally I make. That’s why we have four other guys on the floor. They were able to score the basketball and they held it down. Once I found my rhythm, they were telling me to go get the ball.
“That’s why this is a team game. All the guys played well. Guys stepped up on both ends of the floor. (Darius Miller) made shots, (Jrue Holiday) made shots, Julius (Randle) played well. Everybody who stepped on the floor definitely helped us tonight.”
Ultimately, though, it was on Davis to carry the Pelicans. And he did so, reacting quickly to the litany of double-teams faced and finding ways to take advantage of the extra attention received by the defense and post his second-highest scoring total of the season.
It’s something Davis knows he’ll face again at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Pelicans face the champion Golden State Warriors in Oracle Arena.
“They were doing a good job of keeping the ball away from AD,” coach Alvin Gentry said Monday of the Clippers. “They always had two players around him. But we found a way to get him the ball, post up to the basket. So when they were coming right away, you can see he made a couple of really nice passes out of it. But then he was also going quickly, he didn’t really give them a chance to double team him before he could get a shot off. It just started to click for him.
“He also got into the open court. When he plays in the open court, he’s pretty tough to guard.”
But too often, Davis’ contribution gets overlooked in the landscape of the NBA. In fact, Davis received just the fifth-most All-Star votes among the West’s frontcourt candidates, getting overshadowed by not only LeBron James and Kevin Durant but also Paul George and rookie Luka Doncic.
Yet Davis, who has started four consecutive All-Star Games, is performing better than ever. He’s on track to post career bests in scoring (29.4 per game), rebounding (13.3 per game) and assists (4.4 per game).
Davis ranks among the league’s Top 5 in points, rebounds and blocks.
So why do so many believe his dominance has dissipated?
It derives partly from a confluence of factors like the endless trade rumors and market size — but it’s mostly about the Pelicans' dismal record.
Monday night served as a reminder. When Davis is performing as he is right now, he’s among the NBA’s best, and the Pelicans’ record can change in a hurry.
“We know what we have to do,” Davis said last week. “We need to string some wins together and build a streak and get back into this thing. We know we are good enough to do it.”