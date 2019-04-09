Anthony Davis sported a "That's All Folks" t-shirt as he walked into Smoothie King Center on Tuesday afternoon for what will likely be his final game as a player for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team snapped a photo of Davis wearing the shirt and posted it on social media.

Davis publicly requested a trade in late January, setting off a firestorm of speculation about where the Pelicans would send him, while Davis’ representation openly angled him toward the Los Angeles Lakers per an prolonged line of leaks and reports.

When the Pelicans opted not to ship off Davis at the trade deadline, the superstar desired to return to the court, despite several powerful people inside the organization protesting it. However, the NBA, reportedly concerned by potential litigation from the NBAPA, pressured the Pelicans to allow Davis back onto the floor.

According to league sources, it was a decision met with angst inside the locker room and coaches offices while causing anger to rise among the Pelicans’ already-soured fan base.

The Pelicans play their season finale at 7 p.m. at home against the Golden State Warriors.