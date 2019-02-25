Coming off an energetic home win against the Lakers Saturday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans sputtered early and failed to ride starting guard Jrue Holiday’s late induction of hustle and pace to a 111-110 defeat Monday to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center.
Neither the Pelicans nor the 76ers could have started much worse. The squads combined to hit three of their first 16 shots, and the hosts somehow managed to muster a brief 13-6 lead.
But Philadelphia, a team fiercely fighting for a top-three playoff spot in the East, eventually managed to find level midway through the first half. The visitors’ 8 for 20 shooting from beyond the arc after the first quarter connected at just the right moments late in Monday night’s contest that when a young New Orleans lineup decided to turn it on in the second half, too much damage had been done.
Back in the lineup after being held out against Los Angeles for rest, Anthony Davis finished with 18 points, finishing 8 for 14 from the field, in his limited 21 minutes of action. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick took a seat with 5:11 left in the third quarter and did not return.
Coach Alvin Gentry’s young squad, including Elfrid Payton, Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo suddenly flipped a switch in the closing minutes of the period, inching within eight. Holiday’s return to the court after a lengthy reprieve with 7:58 left, his team trailing 104-94, saw the Pelicans return to near peak form. Payton’s layup with 4:19 left cut Philadelphia’s lead to six, and Holiday slashed it to three with a trey, 1:36 to go. His free throw with under 20 seconds to go put his team within two (110-108), and Julius Randle’s layup off an assist from Holiday brought them within one with just 10.9 seconds remaining.
As Jonathon Simmons missed a pair of free throws at the other end, New Orleans earned a chance for the last shot, but Jimmy Butler came up with a block of E’Twaun Moore’s off-line 3-pointer, preserving the narrow victory for the visitors.
Holiday led his team with 22 points off 7-of-16 shooting to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Randle followed with 19 points and 14 boards, but his inefficient 6-of-18 shooting reflected his team’s shooting woes they couldn’t overcome.
Payton added a double-double of 10 points and 14 assists. Moore finished with nine points, while starter Kenrich Williams added four, finishing 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Tobias Harris led all scorers with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Philadelphia, along with 10 rebounds. J.J. Redick followed with 16 points to go with Ben Simmons’ double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Scott flourished from beyond the arc, going 4 for 5 from deep, for all 12 of his points.