New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was named Thursday as one of 14 players added to the NBA All-Star Game reserves list, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Davis, 25, has played in 41 games this season but has missed six straight game with what has been classified as a left index finger sprain. He's missed a total of 11 games during the year.
He's averaging career bests in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4) and steals (1.7) per game this season.
Western Conference:
- Anthony Davis (New Orleans)
- LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio)
- Nikola Jokic (Denver)
- Damian Lillard (Portland)
- Klay Thompson (Golden State)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)
- Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)
Eastern Conference:
- Bradley Beal (Washington)
- Blake Griffin (Detroit)
- Kyle Lowry (Toronto)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
- Victor Oladipo (Indiana)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
- Nikola Vucevic (Orlando)
On Monday it was reported that Davis' agent Rich Paul had a requested the Pelicans trade Davis to a championship contender.
Davis is the team's only All-Star Game representative.