Just one day after the conclusion of this year’s NBA draft, Pelicans fans now know where they can see the team’s youngest talent first take the court in a New Orleans uniform.
The Pelicans will be one of the most-hyped team heading into July’s Summer League contest, which run from July 5-15 in Las Vegas. With the addition of Duke star Zion Williamson, the Pelicans were placed in several primetime positions for the annual event that features teams’ youngest talent taking the court in scrimmages to kickoff the league’s next year.
New Orleans and Williamson will face his old Duke teammate R.J. Barrett, who was taken third-overall on Thursday, and his New York Knicks on July 5 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Pelicans will play the following day at 9 p.m. against the Wizards on July 6, again on ESPN. Their regular scrimmage schedule ends with two more games on July 8 at 8:30 p.m. against the Bulls on NBA TV and on July 10 at 6:30 p.m. against the Cavaliers on ESPN2. All four games will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center.
From there, teams will begin playing consolation games on July 12, with the quarterfinals being played July 13, the semis on July 14 and the championship on July 15. The Trail Blazers enter as last year’s defending champs.
Pelicans finish 2019 NBA draft with second-round trade
The New Orleans Pelicans front office kicked off Thursday’s NBA draft with a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks just one hour before the league’s commissioner Adam Silver put them on the clock.
So it was only fitting that the team cap its evening with one as well. The Pelicans picked up a pair of second-round picks in the 2021 and 2023 draft, along with financial considerations, from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the rights to Alen Smailagic, who they drafted with the 39th pick during the first half of the second round.
After trading away the 57th pick to Atlanta earlier, that deal ended the memorable draft night where the team landed Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the first-overall selection. They then went on to take Texas freshman center Jaxson Hayes at No. 8, Virginia Tech sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker at No. 17 and Brazilian guard Marcos Louzada Silva at No. 35. Those latter three selections came from a deal where the Pelicans sent the No. 4 pick to the Hawks along with the No. 57 pick and Solomon Hill in the final year of his contract. New Orleans also landed a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick from Cleveland in the deal.
Pelicans sign four players after draft, add old coach
After Thursday’s draft, the Pelicans jumped to sign four undrafted free agents according to multiple reports. That list includes Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham, UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins (exhibit 10 deal), Saint Louis’ Javon Bess and UConn point guard Jalen Adams (exhibit 10).
The Pelicans also recently added back assistant coach Jamelle McMillan to its bench after one year away. McMillan, who is the son of Pacers coach Nate McMillan, had primarily been a player development coach during Alvin Gentry’s tenure, but left before last season to become an assistant coach for the Suns under first-year head coach Igor Kokoskov, who was fired after Phoenix’s struggles this year.