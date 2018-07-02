APTOPIX Lakers Pelicans Basketball
The New Orleans Pelicans have signed former Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Randle inked the two-year, $18 million deal with the Pelicans hours after former Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Lakers.

Wojnarowski said Randle's deal includes a player option for Randle in the second year. 

The 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points and 8 rebounds over 82 games with the Lakers in the 2017-2018 season.

