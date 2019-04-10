It’s not the first time Alvin Gentry has made reference to it in the last 10 weeks of the Pelicans’ tumultuous season, maybe so many times that it’s lost its impact.
The New Orleans head coach, after the team fell 112-103 Tuesday night in its season finale with eight men in the rotation, said this brief stretch of his 31-year NBA coaching career since Jan. 28 has been stranger than any he’s ever lived through – stranger than the month-long stretch where, while serving as a Clippers assistant during the 2014 postseason, the team’s owner Donald Sterlings was heard on tape making racist comments to his personal assistant, was given a lifetime ban from the league, was found mentally incapacitated and whose estranged wife sold the team a month later for $2 billion.
“Nothing, not this toxic. Nothing that affected two teams and two guys. One (former Pelicans GM Dell Demps) lost his job, and one (former Lakers president magic Johnson) resigned from his job,” Gentry said Tuesday. “I haven’t had something that equaled that kind of fallout.”
Even before Johnson resigned from his post Tuesday night on a whim, minutes before his team’s final game of the season, without telling his boss, another one of the saga’s key players stoked the fires one more time but refused to take the brunt of the blame, as has often been the case since his public trade demand.
Anthony Davis waltzed into the Smoothie King Center, likely for the last time as a Pelican, wearing a t-shirt with “That’s all folks” plastered on the front, inspired by his favorite cartoon, Looney Toons. He claimed Wednesday during the players’ final meeting with the media before the offseason that it wasn’t his doing.
Just like his minutes restriction wasn’t in his control. Just like he claimed by saying the origin of his trade request was his agent commenting on a leak, rather than making a perfectly crafted public statement.
“I didn’t choose (the shirt), actually,” Davis said Wednesday. “It was hanging for me already when I was putting my clothes on.”
Who hung it and chose it for him to wear?
“I’m not sure.”
With that all in mind, Davis said he has no regrets on how the last 10 weeks have played out and how he’s viewed publicly, whether by the organization that selected him No. 1 overall seven years ago, with the fans that wore his jersey 82 nights a year or with his current teammates that had been counting on him to help build on the team’s playoff run from a year ago.
“I think in everything you do, there’s always something to learn,” he said. “But I haven’t really sat back and thought about that yet because the season just ended.
“I had an amazing time here. I loved playing here and it will always have a special place in my heart. And you never know what could happen at the end of your career.”
But as has been the case, at least publicly, since Davis made waves, his teammates continued to stand by him Wednesday. It gave another peak into the unity that kept the Pelicans in so many games during the second half of the season, while the roster’s lack of depth too often reared its ugly head in crunch time, as their 33-49 record reflects.
“I think he handled it the best that he could and what he thought was the best for himself,” said Darius Miller, who was Davis’ teammate at Kentucky and who was also drafted by New Orleans in 2012. “I don’t think he needed to offer an apology. I felt like he did what’s best for him in this point of his career.”
Julius Randle, who hails from the same Wildcats college family, strongly agreed.
“I think it’s unfair,” he said of Davis’ negative perception from those outside the locker room. “He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, from a leadership standpoint to the player he is.
“People are always asking me ‘How is it like playing with AD?’ and I always tell them that he’s the most selfless superstar I’ve ever been around. … You see guys with a lot of egos and all that type of stuff, and AD has never been like that. Never been a selfish guy. Never been bigger than the team.”
Still, Davis reiterated Wednesday that no matter who the Pelicans front office hires as its next general manager, his initial discussions with that person will be centered around how to work out a sensible trade for both sides, without any opening for a change of heart.
But the team’s owner, Gayle Benson, has stated several teams the team will do what is in its own self-interest, as far as a trade is concerned, and there’s a chance those negotiations could bleed into next season – possibly the only thing that could add to this stranger-than-fiction story of 2019 for the Pelicans.
“I’ve played with him for six years, and hopefully I can play with him for more than that,” said team leader Jrue Holiday. “I don’t think it would be weird at all if he came back next year. I know what he’s here for. He’s here to play basketball.”