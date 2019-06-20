NBA Draft Basketball

Duke's Zion Williamson greets fans as he is introduced during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Zion Williamson is a New Orleans Pelican. Zion Williamson loves his mother. 

The former Duke superstar couldn't help himself from crying as he expressed his appreciation for everything she's done after he became the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday. 

He teared up and was at a loss for words alongside Sharonda Sampson as he tried to explain how she "put her needs aside" to care of his.

"I don't know what to say, I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me, " he said, before losing the ability to speak. "I just want to thank her."

Sampson was joined on the scene by Williamson's 5-year-old brother, Noah. 

"To watch his hard work pay off and to watch this, we're so happy for him," Sampson said, tearing up herself.

Williamson, in a white suit and a fresh Pelicans cap, had just graced the stage first for an NBA draft that featured a whirlwind of news around the team he was about to join. The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 draft pick in a trade of Anthony Davis last week. About an hour before the draft, they doubled-down on that trade, sending the No. 4 and 57 picks, as well as Solomon Hill for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks, as well as a top-10 protected 2020 1st round pick belonging to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

