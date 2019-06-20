Zion Williamson is a New Orleans Pelican. Zion Williamson loves his mother.

The former Duke superstar couldn't help himself from crying as he expressed his appreciation for everything she's done after he became the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.

He teared up and was at a loss for words alongside Sharonda Sampson as he tried to explain how she "put her needs aside" to care of his.

'Let's dance': Pelicans select Zion Williamson (finally) with No. 1 pick in NBA draft For more than a month, it was all but etched in stone. A team scorned by a former No. 1-overall pick had been given another chance at a franch…

"I don't know what to say, I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me, " he said, before losing the ability to speak. "I just want to thank her."

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Love the emotion from Zion. pic.twitter.com/HwsZenbRhk — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 20, 2019

Sampson was joined on the scene by Williamson's 5-year-old brother, Noah.

"To watch his hard work pay off and to watch this, we're so happy for him," Sampson said, tearing up herself.

Williamson, in a white suit and a fresh Pelicans cap, had just graced the stage first for an NBA draft that featured a whirlwind of news around the team he was about to join. The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 draft pick in a trade of Anthony Davis last week. About an hour before the draft, they doubled-down on that trade, sending the No. 4 and 57 picks, as well as Solomon Hill for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks, as well as a top-10 protected 2020 1st round pick belonging to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check back for updates.

Another massive trade for Pelicans: No. 4 pick sent to Hawks for trio of first-rounders The New Orleans Pelicans are at it again. After shipping Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal, the team has now acqui…

Can't see video below? Click here.