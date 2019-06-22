Mount Zion isn't wasting any time.
Just two days after he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson is already putting on a show in New Orleans.
While attending the dedication of a basketball court in New Orleans East, Williamson broke the court in with an easy, two-handed dunk — his first on New Orleans soil.
Williamson, however, would advise Pelicans fans to not be too impressed with the slam when asked to rate it.
"My first dunk, oh my God," Williamson said of the jam. "I haven't rated a dunk since Duke. That's probably a '1.'"
It sounds like we can expect Zion to attack the rim a little more aggressively when we finally get to see him in a Pelicans uniform in October.
You can watch Williamson's first dunk below.
Can't see video below? Click here.