Less than a day after news broke of presumptive No. 1-overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson battling breach of contract claims and the threat of a $100 million lawsuit, the marketing agency in question offered its version of events.

Williamson filed a lawsuit Thursday, seeking to enforce the termination of an agreement he signed April 20 with Prime Sports Marketing and president Gina Ford, under the argument that the contract breached the laws of the state of North Carolina, where it had been signed. The termination occurred May 31, the day after he was announced to have signed with the agency CAA Sports.

“It is believed that the evidence in a court of law will prove that the collective actions of CAA and Zion Williamson are willful, intentional and unlawful," said Prime Sports in a Friday the press release, shared by the Miami Sports Tribune.

Prime Sports is located in Miami and bills itself as a “commercial agent of Usain Bolt and other high profile athletes” according to a LinkedIn account under Ford’s name.

According Prime Sports' release, CAA “was aware of the valid contract between Zion Williamson and the Prime Sports Marketing, LLC when CAA met with Zion Williamson and announced to the world that it had signed him to an exclusive marketing contract.”

After the CAA announcement, Prime Sports said it was acting "in good faith" and working toward an "amicable" resolution when Williamson's lawsuit was filed. They accuse the star's camp of "forum shopping." Williamson's lawsuit states that Prime Sports had threatened its own lawsuit that would seek in excess of $100 million in damages.

The threat was in reference to the mandatory 5-year term stipulated by the contract, which was terminated after 41 days. Neither the claims of a threatened lawsuit nor the dollar amount was referenced in Prime Sports' statement.

Williamson’s lawsuit refers to the contract’s terms as “Draconian” and puts Prime Sports in the light of trying to take advantage of Williamson’s star status with a lack of transparency and an unenforceable contract.

“Floridians … came to North Carolina seeking to cash in on a supremely talented collegiate student-athlete,” the suit reads.

Friday’s release from Prime Sports states that the announcement from CAA Sports meant Williamson had “intentionally breached his agreement with Prime Sports Marketing, LLC”, and the announcement came after Prime Sports had already put in significant work into future promotional and endorsement deals for the Duke freshman basketball star.

“This breach came after Prime Sports Marketing, LLC and Mr. Ford, in performance of their obligations under the agreement, negotiated and presented numerous multi-million dollar marketing and endorsements deals and offers for Zion Williamson for his consideration,” the release states, taking credit for one deal that resulted in an unspecified, but "nationally televised" commercial.

The release also makes an attempt to clear up any rumors that Williamson may have entered into this contract without the knowledge or support of his mother and stepfather, Lee Anderson, the latter of whom has spoken on Williamson’s behalf multiple times since likely future-Pelican announced he would be leaving Duke and forgoing the final three years of his college eligibility on April 15.

“(Prime Sports’) demonstrated success led Zion Williamson, with the full support of his parents, to select Prime Sports Marketing, LLC and Ms. Gina Ford for the worldwide professional branding and marketing services.”

After the Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery on May 14 and became the likely landing spot for the NCAA’s Player of the Year, national media speculated that Williamson could potentially return to Duke out of the idea he wouldn’t want to play in a small market. The New York Knicks were reported to be his desired landing spot and held the top lottery odds for the No. 1 pick.

His theorized ability to pull off such a move was based on his lack of any contractual agreements with an agent or marketing agency. That was untrue, however, as the Prime Sports agreement had been signed nearly a month earlier.

Anderson put an end to those rumors on May 16, when he went on ESPN 104.5's Off The Bench program to declare that a sophomore college season was “nothing we have even considered.”

“We’re excited about that. One thing that Zion has always been taught: You accept the things that you can’t change, you change the things that you can change,” Anderson said during the interview. “And this is one of the things that he had nothing to do with. It’s the process of the NBA, and certainly we’re excited about the Crescent City down there in New Olreans."

He would go on to explain their lack of any agency contract as simply being patient, but those comments came two weeks before the cancellation was communicated to Prime Sports.

“We just feel there’s no real rush to do this right now,” Anderson said at the time. “We just want to make sure. You don’t get many opportunities in life to have the leverage and the opportunity to control your own narrative. So therefore, we feel like we are in position right now to do that.

“We don’t want to look back and have regrets about it. We just want to make sure that we do it right.”

Williamson was in New Orleans this week, where he met with Pelicans officials and dined at Commander's Palace.

The Advocate's Jeff Nowak contributed to this report.