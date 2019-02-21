Does anyone have the guts to do what’s right?
This isn’t about logic, common sense or common ground. Everyone knows the correct answer, but no one is willing to take the necessary action to fix the problem.
Anthony Davis is going to start for the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, according to coach Alvin Gentry.
Don’t let the mundanity and predictability of that sentence fool you. It’s still an absurd occurrence.
And just about everyone knows it. When Gentry was asked if this is the strangest thing he’s experienced in his prolonged career, the 64-year-old didn’t hesitate.
“In my life,” Gentry said through a smile, just minutes after he met with Davis in a closed-door meeting following Thursday’s practice. “It is what it is.”
Because every passing minute Davis plays for the Pelicans, everyone involved looks worse. It’s a situation made even more maddening when everyone on the outside realizes how remarkably simple the solution is.
Bench Anthony Davis. Or send him home.
End the charade. Allow everyone to move forward.
It’s straightforward enough to make a sane person scream. Yet, Davis, the Pelicans and the NBA simply can’t say it, at least when a camera is around.
While Davis claims he wants to play because he loves basketball, it’s time to take the decision out of his hands. Yes, it’s understandable a mostly-healthy 25-year-old superstar desires to be on the court, but the circus he’s created by making this trade demand publicly overwhelms any presence he assumes on the floor.
Not only did Davis openly demand a trade with more than a season remaining on his contract, he used the All-Star podium to discuss places he might go next and detail his “list.” Although Davis’ on-court intentions may ultimately be harmless, his refusal to step away for the next two months makes him appear selfish, oblivious and petulant.
The NBA doesn’t come off much better, with multiple sources insisting the league is forcing the Pelicans to play Davis despite the team’s understandable desire to move on without him.
Commissioner Adam Silver tried to clarify the NBA’s position during his press conference last weekend, but his roundabout answer only confirmed how sticky the situation is.
“It creates, understandably a very awkward position between the team and the player and what the role is of the league in terms of injecting itself in the middle of a team’s decision on playing that player,” Silver said. “These become very context-specific issues for the league office and not subject to computer programs that spit out answers."
Why is this so complicated? It only requires common sense and about 60 seconds inside the Smoothie King Center to know Davis shouldn’t be playing with the Pelicans anymore.
Coaches don’t want it. Most teammates don’t want it. The wide majority of fans vocally don’t want it.
Ending all of this angst doesn’t need an opinion poll though. It just requires some guts.
Silver is well established as a player-friendly commissioner and by allowing the franchise to sit Davis, it’s exposing the league to an ugly litigation fight with the NBA Players Association, which can file a grievance on Davis’ behalf. No one in New York wants that, because it threatens Silver’s reputation and inserts a wedge between the league and the players during a period of strong fiscal growth and relative harmony.
The risk of legal motion is responsible for the NBA inserting themselves into the situation, an act not taken when Zach Randolph, J.R. Smith and Chandler Parsons were excommunicated from their teams in similar scenarios earlier this season.
So, to be clear, this has nothing to do with protecting the Pelicans or serving in their best interest.
Therefore, it’s time for the franchise to act. And if that requires disobeying the league and potentially rankling Silver in the process, then so be it.
No one in New Orleans is benefitting from the status quo, and the franchise needs to look out for itself.
The Pelicans see no upside from playing Davis another minute, risking injury to their greatest asset and vacuuming up potential playing time for developing players while being essentially eliminated from the playoffs.
Several high-level people around the Pelicans believed Davis would come back from All-Star weekend with a clear head and come to this conclusion himself. It appears he hasn’t.
It’s made Gentry’s news conferences sound like hostage negotiations, with the head coach rendered unable to answer for his own team’s rotations. And it’s disgusted fans, who deserve an unfiltered response about why their franchise isn’t acting in its own best interest, while everyone else is.
It’s why the Pelicans need to make the right decision and end this now. No matter the consequences.