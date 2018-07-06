Salt in the wound? Probably.

But anyone dying to know just how DeMarcus Cousins, one of the NBA's most talented players, went from the Pelicans to the (again) presumptive champions is in luck.

Showtime Sports announced via Twitter Friday that they've "been with him every step of the way" as Cousins navigated this year's free agency landscape. The star center, who played 65 games for the Pelicans over two seasons, also continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon in January.

Cousins will be featured on the Showtime program that will likely be similar to previous series the network has done featuring athletes recovering from injury. The network also produced a series on former LSU standout Ben Simmons' path to the NBA.

In the Twitter announcement, Cousins can be seen pacing while talking to someone on a cell phone.

"Bada bing, bada boom. Bada bing, bada boom. Bada bing, bada boom. Yeah, it’s done. All right ... All right, all right. I’m a Warrior,” Cousins says, before flashing a 'W' made with his fingers at the cameraman.

Cousins' deal with the Warriors is for one year and $5.3 million. Reports surfaced in the days following that he had not been offered a deal by the Pelicans, but contrary reports indicated he had previously turned a much more lucrative offer months earlier.

The talented center is now set to join a team featuring four other NBA all-stars that has appeared in four straight NBA Finals series, winning three.

There was no indication when the Showtime series might air.