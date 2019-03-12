Wizards Pelicans Basketball
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) reacts after sinking a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH101

 Gerald Herbert

It's not traditional to hand out bobblehead dolls of former players, and the Pelicans won't do that, much to the disappointment of a former player. 

Nikola Mirotic makes his first return to the Smoothie King Center since he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 7. Ironically, it was the same game scheduled for a bobblehead in his likeness to be given away to the first 8,000 fans in attendance. 

"I heard it was supposed to be ... They canceled it? Well, too bad. Just make sure they ship some to me, at least hundreds, so I have something at home," Mirotic joked Tuesday afternoon.

The forward was traded in part of a deal that landed forward Stanley Johnson on the Pelicans, who are headed for the NBA Draft lottery. The Bucks, meanwhile, are the owners of the best record in the NBA at 50-17.

"Very excited about this game tonight," Mirotic said. "A lot of friends here. ... Wearing a different uniform tonight I'm going to try to win and have fun." 

The Bucks and Pelicans (30-39) face off at 7 p.m.

