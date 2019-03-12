It's not traditional to hand out bobblehead dolls of former players, and the Pelicans won't do that, much to the disappointment of a former player.

Nikola Mirotic makes his first return to the Smoothie King Center since he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 7. Ironically, it was the same game scheduled for a bobblehead in his likeness to be given away to the first 8,000 fans in attendance.

"They canceled it? Too bad. Just make sure they ship some to me, at least hundreds, so I have something at home." 😂@Threekola on his return to New Orleans and canceled bobblehead night: pic.twitter.com/Iy1DhSCz0v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 12, 2019

"I heard it was supposed to be ... They canceled it? Well, too bad. Just make sure they ship some to me, at least hundreds, so I have something at home," Mirotic joked Tuesday afternoon.

The forward was traded in part of a deal that landed forward Stanley Johnson on the Pelicans, who are headed for the NBA Draft lottery. The Bucks, meanwhile, are the owners of the best record in the NBA at 50-17.

We can go ahead and toss this into the "can't make this stuff up" bucket.



The Bucks are set to visit the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans in March. On Nikola Mirotic bobblehead night.



Still showing on their promo calendar: https://t.co/iTTCs7LNK3 pic.twitter.com/EVqRI6C82I — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) February 7, 2019

"Very excited about this game tonight," Mirotic said. "A lot of friends here. ... Wearing a different uniform tonight I'm going to try to win and have fun."

The Bucks and Pelicans (30-39) face off at 7 p.m.