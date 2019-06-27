Consider the NBA Summer League's opening day the latest victim of the Zion Effect.

The annual summer basketball tournament that showcases the NBA's newest crop of rookies and provides some veterans a chance to land with a new team kicks off July 5 in Las Vegas.

The opening day's slate of 10 games is bolstered by the marquee matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson, and the New York Knicks, who drafted the highly-touted R.J. Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick. Aside from showcasing two lottery picks, the game is also the first time Williamson and Barrett will take the court on opposing sides after playing together at Duke this past NCAA season.

For those reasons, plus the overwhelming amount of hype that has surrounded Williamson since he landed in New Orleans, tickets for the first day of games has already sold out.

You can hit the resell market if you're set on seeing the game live, but it comes with a hefty price increase.

While single day tickets in the general admission area will run as low as $35 the rest of the days in Vegas, those same seats start at $104 on SeatGeek and $118 on Ticketmaster through their resell markets. Tickets for premium seating, however, are selling for as much as $955 on the resell market.

If you'd rather save some coins and watch the game on television, you'll be able to do that on ESPN at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a few more guaranteed chances to get a look at Zion in a Pelicans' uniform, with the Pelicans slotted in several prime-time spots leading up to elimination play in the tournament.

