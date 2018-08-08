The New Orleans Pelicans are giving Jahlil Okafor another chance.

But he’ll have to earn it.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick agreed to terms with the Pelicans on Wednesday, according to league sources. The Advocate first reported news of mutual interest on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 center will arrive in New Orleans for training camp with just a partially guaranteed contract, which includes a team option for extending it into 2019-20, according to sources. ESPN first reported the agreement and the terms.

So, Okafor will have to earn his way onto the roster during preseason. To do so, he must prove the potential he flashed as a national champion at Duke and a member of the 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie team hasn’t washed away over two tumultuous seasons.

The 22-year old averaged just 12.6 minutes last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, posting just 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28 games. And despite working out for at least four teams this summer, he was unable to generate a fully guaranteed offer, allowing the Pelicans to reach an agreement with him this week.

It’s a far cry from Okafor’s trajectory in the summer of 2016. Back then, the 76ers’ top pick and NCAA All-American earned an All-Rookie selection by averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a regular starter, utilizing his large frame to build a reputation as one of the league’s rising big men.

However, his minutes dwindled in 2016-17 as he failed to mesh alongside superstar big man Joel Embiid. Okafor’s defense also never improved as the league became smaller, often exposing his slow feet and inability to switch onto ball-handlers.

Last season, after dropping deep in the depth chart and ongoing differences with team management, Okafor requested a trade, and the 76ers sent him and Nik Stauskas to Brooklyn in exchange for Trevor Booker and a second-round pick.

“He can go play basketball again,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said at the time.

But, Okafor didn’t show any revelatory signs with the Nets. He failed to consistently crack the rotation a 28-54 team.

Now, he’ll arrive in New Orleans with what could be his last chance at saving himself from “bust” status.

While it’s unlikely (if he makes the roster in training camp) that Okafor will log major minutes with a front court featuring Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, he could fill a need in the Pelicans’ rotation.

New Orleans currently lacks a traditional, healthy center since DeMarcus Cousins bolted to the Golden State Warriors in free agency and Alexis Ajinca missed the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign. Emeka Okafor, a distant cousin of Jahlil, hasn’t been relinquished yet, but the 35-year old played sparingly down the stretch of last season.

Jahlil Okafor, meanwhile, could serve a role against bigger lineups and can play alongside any of the Pelicans’ other big men. He’s also shown an ability to score from the low block and could serve as a mismatch opportunity if he’s able to rediscover his form.

The Pelicans will open training camp in late September and begin a five-game preseason schedule on Sept. 30.