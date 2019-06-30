The New Orleans Pelicans have made another splash, and this time it's in the form of former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick.

League sources confirmed Sunday that Redick has agreed to sign a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans. ESPN first reported the news.

The signing was reported seconds after the NBA free agency moratorium period kicked off at 5 p.m. CT.

Redick, 35, is entering his 14th NBA season after being selected No. 11 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006, after starring at Duke. Redick is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, and in the past five seasons — three with the Clippers and two with the 76ers — has averaged 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Each Redick's four-best 3-point shooting seasons have come during that span, and they all came in seasons where he shot at least 420 3-pointers during the regular season.

The veteran guard is coming off the highest-scoring season of his career; he averaged 18.1 points per game in Philadelphia while starting 63 of his 76 games and playing nearly a career-high average in minutes per game with 31.3. He also added 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Sixers, who made a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals before the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors beat them on Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater.

Redick is the fifth former Duke player on the Pelicans' roster, joining No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, Frank Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans also signed 28-year-old Italian EuroLeague forward Nicolò Melli earlier Sunday for a two-year, $8 million contract, according to an ESPN report. Melli has played across Europe since he was 16 years old and won league titles in Italy, German and Turkey, where he most recently played for Fenerbahçe Beko for two seasons. Over his past four years, Melli averaged 42.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The pair of signings, for now, have filled up New Orleans' remaining two roster spots they had vacant after declining qualifying offers to Cheick Diallo and Stanley Johnson this past week. The franchise can officially sign Williamson to his rookie deal Monday, and the Pelicans will be able to add No. 8 pick Jaxson Hayes, No. 17 pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker and former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Ingram once the team's deal with the Lakers is finalized — likely on Saturday, according to several reports.

With the addition of these two contracts to the Pelicans' projected 2019-20 books, they still have almost $15 million to spend in free agency toward a contract for next season. New Orleans' remaining needs include a stretch center who can spread the floor for Williamson as he adapts to the NBA game.

Sunday's news adds yet another layer in an offseason of breaking news, and helps to further reshape a Pelicans roster that is hardly recognizable to the group a year ago.

After winning the NBA draft lottery in May, the Pelicans ended the long-running Anthony Davis trade demand saga by sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers — one of his desired destinations — in exchange for a haul of draft picks, as well as young, high-upside players in Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and shooting guard Josh Hart.

Can't see video below? Click here.

With $30 million in salary cap space, here's where the Pelicans have already spent their money Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelican…

The picks included in the deal were the 2019 No. 4 overall selection, the Lakers' 2021 top pick — if it falls in the top 8 — or 2022 first-rounder, the option to swap picks in 2023, and the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick, which could be deferred until 2025 if the Pelicans so choose.

The trade package was hailed by many as a massive victory for Griffin, who was far from done. Minutes before the NBA draft, he flipped the Nos. 4 and 57 picks and Solomon Hill to the Atlanta Hawks for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers' top-10 protected pick in 2020.

The Pelicans used their top pick to select Williamson, then chose Texas center Hayes at No. 8, Virginia Tech shooting guard Alexander-Walker at No. 17, and Brazilian shooting guard Marcous Louzada Silva at 35, opting to flip their final selection the Golden State Warriors in exchange for two future second-round picks.