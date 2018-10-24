These are heady times around here.
If you’re seeing a few more smiles than usual, it’s likely because the New Orleans Saints are 5-1, and LSU is No. 4 in the nation.
Naturally, it’s driving much of the local conversation.
People are eager to talk, so it’s easy enough to fill hours of local media programming without ever veering off of these subjects. The state’s two biggest passions (in a dead heat with partying and boiled seafood, of course) are simultaneously jockeying for championship contention for the first time since 2011.
But if you look closely, you can see the Pelicans angling their beaks through the dense fog of football dialogue.
Yes, it’s mid-October. Yes, it’s ridiculously early to make any sweeping conclusions about where the Pelicans are headed.
But a stellar opening week resulted in the franchise’s first 3-0 start since 2010, charged by a dazzling offensive outburst (scoring 396 points, the sixth-most points through three games in NBA history). The dizzying display is led by Anthony Davis, the transcendent, generational talent, who is already a leading MVP candidate.
Yet a trip around the various local media channels wouldn’t provide much evidence of this breakout. As the Saints and LSU position for potential titles, the oxygen available for the NBA is often suffocated out.
“We have done a poor, poor job, and that is to be purely honest,” said Deuce McAllister, the WWL Radio host and former Saints Pro Bowler. “I’m not just talking about this year but going back a few years. I don’t think we, in the media and in the community, grasp fully the player that we have in AD and I think maybe last year people started to see it a bit (when the Pelicans reached the Western Conference semifinals).
“But the biggest knock you could always give to the team was they have been mediocre. ... Now you realize they’re doing what they need to do most — win. But still, locally, they don’t understand we have a Top 2 or 3 player who plays his home games right here. We take it for granted, to be honest.”
And given the stakes of this Pelicans’ season, this context matters.
In order to persuade Davis to sign a five-year "supermax" contract worth $235 million this summer, all hands must be on deck. Top-flight players rarely take a back seat in their home markets — but the combination of a small, relatively poor, football-crazed city and tepid team success have made Davis more popular in parts of Shanghai than he is in St. Bernard.
Davis is an international superstar whose highlights are fawned over daily on ESPN and NBA TV. While he is certainly beloved by Pelicans fans who enter the Smoothie King Center, the empty seats — which took up about 30 percent of the arena during Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers — suggest the community connection has room to grow.
While the Saints and LSU can’t be blamed for their success, and media can’t be blamed for saturated coverage of it, is it fair to at least point to them as unintentionally tamping down NBA awareness for area fans?
Ultimately, in the midst of this kind of double-barrel football frenzy, is there even a way for the Pelicans to break through and receive equal attention?
“The short answer is no,” said Matt Moscona, whose radio talk show airs on several Louisiana ESPN affiliates and is simulcast on Cox Sports Television. “What the Pelicans are obviously battling against is heritage. People grew up with the Saints, and generationally they’ve grown up with LSU. It’s not only ingrained in the culture; it’s how people plan their calendar in the fall.
“So, not only would the Pelicans have to break through that, they’d have to break down generations of that culture. It’s nothing against this team, or what they’re able to accomplish.”
Yet both Moscona and McAllister are quick to say the situation is not hopeless. Primarily, nearly half of the NBA season is after the meat of football season.
And the Pelicans are gaining traction, particularly away from the fall. Davis finally cracked the Top 15 in jersey sales last summer and the city registered the second-best TV ratings for the NBA playoffs this spring.
“I think the tide is shifting a bit, and the Pelicans are starting to gain interest not just in New Orleans but throughout the region,” said T-Bob Hebert, who hosts a morning radio show in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. “The evidence is anecdotal, but doing my show we have a live chat app where people talk during the show. I always pushed the Pelicans, and I used to immediately get shouted down by people.
“Now when I mention Pelicans, like one person will pop up to complain and a few people will shout that person down. So I’m no longer having to defend the idea this team deserves to be talked about. So some negativity still exists, but it’s encouraging.”
But is there a path to turning this two-sport town into a three-sport town at this time of the year? Is there a way to get Davis on the same pedestal as Drew Brees, whose every action is a topic?
In most places, this conversation doesn’t really matter. Football controls the sports culture in many NFL and SEC-adjacent markets in the fall.
The difference is, the nation’s major cities don’t need to rally together on everything, because there’s more than enough fan support and corporate dollars to go around. It’s simply not the case here.
New Orleans is in a unique position, as the No. 46 market trying to support so many major options. There’s just no room to just ignore one and assume the gaps get filled in by a small niche.
Will this ever change? The answer, ultimately, might just be a simple one.
“For the Pelicans, it's definitely a struggle to get air time in the fall,” WWL-TV sports director Doug Mouton said. “Two years ago, the Pelicans started 0-8. It's easy to ignore a team that's 0-8. But this past Sunday, we sent a reporter to their practice and ran a full three-minute Pelicans feature in ‘4th Down on 4.’ We didn't intend to do that a week earlier, and in mid-October, that's odd. But with their incredible start, the Pelicans demanded we cover them.
“And we did. If this year's team continues to play the way it's playing right now, they'll definitely get more coverage than they've gotten in the last six or seven years. Simply put, winning earns coverage.”