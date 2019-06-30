The Pelicans are finalizing a deal to bring in a EuroLeague forward to New Orleans ahead of the beginning of the NBA's free agent signing period.

A league source confirmed Sunday morning that Nicolò Melli, a 28-year-old forward currently playing with Istanbul, Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko, is close to signing a two-year deal with the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wjonarowski was the first to report the move.

Melli, at 6 feet 9 inches and 235 pounds, has played professionally overseas since 2007. He entered the 2013 NBA draft but was not selected. He has played with Fenerbahçe in Turkey's Basketball Super League and the EuroLeague since 2017.

Despite this, Melli has carved out a fairly successful career, winning the Italian League championship in 2014, the German Cup in 2017, the Turkish League championship in 2018 and the Turkish Cup in 2019.

With Fenerbahçe, Melli was named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2017 and was the EuroLeague Finals Top Scorer in 2018, scoring 28 points in Fenerbahçe's 85-80 loss to Real Madrid.

Melli will be the latest former EuroLeague player to join the Pelicans roster. Last season, the team signed Dairis Bertans, the older brother of the San Antonio Spurs' Davis Bertans, to a two-year deal with a team option for the 2019-2020 season. Bertains previously played for the Italian team Olimpia Milano.

Nikola Mirotic, who the Pelicans traded for during the 2017-2018 season then traded away just before last season's deadline, also previously played in the EuroLeague before making the jump to the NBA in 2014.

Mirotic, however, will be going back overseas to play for FC Barcelona Lassa after agreeing to a 6-year deal worth $79.7 million on Saturday.

Report: Ex-Pelicans sharpshooter Nikola Mirotic signs with Euroleague, despite $45M NBA interest Nikola Mirotic will not be returning to the New Orleans Pelicans. He won't be returning to the NBA, either. At least not any time soon.

The Pelicans have more than $30 million in cap space heading into the free agency period after completing a combination of trades that includes dealing All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and off-loading Solomon Hill's $12.8 million contract to the Atlanta Hawks on draft day.

With $30 million in salary cap space, here's where the Pelicans have already spent their money Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelican…

The league's moratorium period begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, lasting until July 6 when contracts can officially be signed.