After a massive trade back with the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the No. 17 selection of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Alexander-Walker brings an infusion into the Pelicans backcourt to go along with a new forward and center obtained earlier in the draft. In his second season for the Hokies, Alexander-Walker averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists.

He is the cousin of Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was on hand at the draft.

The pick marks the third for the Pelicans in the first round after acquiring three first-round picks from the Hawks in a pre-draft trade involving the No. 4 selection New Orleans acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans, who also sent Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick in this year's draft and future second rounder to the Hawks, received the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks from Atlanta, as well as a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick that originally belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks used the No. 4 pick to select De'Andre Hunter from the NCAA champion Virginia Cavaliers, while the Pelicans selected University of Texas center Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick — their second pick of the night after selecting Duke University's Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

More details to come.