The ice chest is big, the fish are plentiful and the lingering question is: What’s the best way to catch the limit?
Do you target the biggest possible fish, taking up the majority of the limit in one bite, or is it best to spread the weight around?
It’s not a perfect parable, but it’s an appropriate one for the current circumstance facing the New Orleans Pelicans. Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, their front office embarks on its first free agency period, and as agreements across the league trickle in, a philosophical choice must be made.
The Pelicans have a glut of roster spots to fill, $31 million in salary cap space to use (ninth-most in the NBA), and must now decide the optimal way to spend it.
Go big or spread the wealth?
With nearly 40 percent of the league entering free agency, the bounty of players, combined with plentiful cap space, allows New Orleans a freedom of options it hasn’t enjoyed in recent memory. But it doesn’t make the decisions any easier.
Yes, there are max-level free agents who New Orleans simply can’t land, like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But, the Pelicans could eye the next level and exceed the market for Al Horford, Tobias Harris or Jonas Valanciunas, spending $25 million or more per season, cashing in the majority of their space to shore up their current lineup, and in exchange hamper some future flexibility.
Or, they could go quieter, opting for unknown quantity over expensive quality, nabbing players like Dewayne Dedmon, JaMychal Green or Justin Holiday (Jrue’s older brother) for deals far less than $10 million per year. They can fill roles without relying on them to stand out and would allow the Pelicans to maintain space for the future, saving ammo to attack bigger targets in upcoming offseasons when there’s more information on the team’s bevy of young players.
Two divergent paths. Both carry merit and drawbacks, but the choice will clearly demonstrate where the team’s priorities lie.
If the Pelicans crack open the safe on one player, there’s hope of earning a playoff spot right now, and a path for building up from the middle. If they hold back, the future follows a more traditional pattern of laying a foundation near the basement of the standings and growing from there.
It’s not an easy choice.
And it’s on David Griffin to decide, and it’s not just a choice between players. The Pelicans’ EVP of basketball operations charged himself with a handful of goals which he must prioritize for, and meeting all of them requires difficult mental and fiscal gymnastics.
Despite being graced with Zion Williamson, Griffin publicly stated he isn’t comfortable simply chalking up the next season as a learning experience, satisfied with getting the 19 year old on-floor experience while losing 60 games and positioning for the 2020 lottery.
If it were the case, this would be easy. Griffin would punt on most of his space, signing enough players on one-year deals to reach the salary cap floor and considering the team’s array future assets, most would understand it.
But instead, Griffin is hoping to thread the needle.
Over the next week, he wants to acquire players who can accomplish the following mission:
Provide on-court help for Williamson and his fellow youngsters, by adding size and shooting in a variety of places. Keep Jrue Holiday engaged by winning in the short-term, while maintaining long-term flexibility from a salary cap perspective.
Allow the Pelicans to experiment with a range of lineups, learning how to best build around Williamson. Keep selfish players out of the locker room, using Holiday to maintain a culture of competitiveness and disavow stat-chasing old heads who aren’t focused on team goals.
It’s a lot to ask, especially in a lightning-fast market that demands quick decisions and rugged negotiations.
But by the end of the week, we’ll know exactly which of these pieces Griffin prioritizes most and be able to fairly judge his results based off what unfolds.
So, as names flood the transaction wire, keep in mind it’s more than just a roster being constructed. It’s the unveiling of a philosophy.
Because how the Pelicans choose to fill the boat right now will affect how they can fish for years going forward.