Dell Demps spent 8 1/2 seasons as general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans and Demps parted ways on Friday. On Tuesday, Demps contacted The Advocate with a letter addressing the New Orleans community.

Dear New Orleans Pelicans fans:

I want to thank you for supporting the Pelicans during my time as general manager of the team.

New Orleans will always be near and dear to my family and me. It's a place that welcomed us with open arms and felt like home from Day One. The kindness and pride of the people, the food and the culture is second to none. NOLA is the city that my wife Anita and I watched our son Riley grow from a 10-year old kid to a high school graduate at Isidore Newman School.

Pelican Fans, I will always remember the buzz in the arena during the playoffs when everyone wore red shirts and your passion inspired our team to victory.

Through the highs and the lows, your love for the team did not go unnoticed.

Thanks to the players. Thanks to the coaches, staff and front office. Thanks to all the people who worked at the Smoothie King Center. Thanks to all the people that worked behind the scenes.

A special thanks to the Benson family, Mickey Loomis and Dennis Lauscha.

But most importantly,

THANK YOU New Orleans!

Sincerely,

Dell Demps

Exclusive to The Advocate