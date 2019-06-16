In financial terminology, David Griffin executed a textbook example of “shorting” when he agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

By consummating a deal where he’s gained at least some measure of control on every Lakers first-round draft pick until 2025, the New Orleans Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations is heavily betting on the Lakers to fail in the long term, and banking on a big windfall when they do.

The premise is simple. The Lakers’ loss is the Pelicans’ gain.

Yes, the trade’s splashy marquee is lit up by thrusting the Lakers into immediate championship contention. By pairing LeBron James with Davis it immediately turns Los Angeles into the odds-on favorite to win next year’s title.

And even in New Orleans, where yet-to-be-drafted Zion Williamson is already the face of the franchise, young prospects Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and the No. 4 pick in Thursday night’s draft command more attention than what’s coming long down the line.

But the Pelicans’ present-day personnel changes don’t even compare to what could be waiting for them several years from now if their short position pays off. It’s why the Pelicans’ top-end trajectory hinges on what becomes of the Lakers long after this season ends.

If Los Angeles falls apart, the Pelicans reap a massive reward. If they become a steady playoff presence, the Pelicans’ long-term advantage of asset collection virtually vanishes.

But Griffin has given himself a quiver full of shots, strategically allowing the Pelicans a chance to connect on a handful of coveted lottery placements if the Lakers falter at any point between 2021 and 2025.

And it doesn’t take much sleuthing to figure out exactly why the Pelicans structured their pair of future Lakers’ picks and single option to swap places when they did. Because they’re banking on them to lose.

Griffin foresees the Lakers’ near-sighted play to grab Davis putting them in a long-term bind. And he believes there’s exponential returns to be generated from it.

The list of possibilities after 2020 is long and a bit convoluted.

New Orleans receives the Lakers’ 2021 pick if it falls inside the top eight. If not, it conveys in 2022 as an unprotected pick. The Pelicans can also choose to swap first-round selections with Los Angeles in 2023 — the year after James’ Lakers contract is set to expire.

And in 2024, the Pelicans can also cash in an unprotected first-round pick from Los Angeles but could opt to delay the selection until the 2025 draft if they believe it’d be advantageous to do so.

So, if at any point between 2021 and 2025 the Lakers land a stellar draft position, the Pelicans will grab it. And some of those drafts are better than others, like the one when the NBA’s “one-and-done” rule might expire creating a double crop of prospects between college freshmen and high school seniors.

But, really, none of this is consequential if the Lakers are winning and those picks fall in the 20s.

And of all the franchises to wager against, history shows betting against the Lakers is risky. While they’re currently riding a stretch of six straight losing seasons, it comes on the heels of missing the postseason just twice from 1977 to 2013.

They’re the league’s most glamorous franchise, in its most appealing market where, as James showed this past season, it doesn’t require much to lure talent. And without picks the Lakers have no incentive to rebuild, so if James bolts they will keep swinging for big-name talent to build around Davis, regardless of long-term implications or salary cap bills.

But, Griffin is also keenly aware the Lakers current brain trust played no role in hanging those 16 banners in Staples Center. To borrow a line from Rick Pitino: Jerry West and Dr. Jerry Buss aren’t walking through that door.

Instead, it’s Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Linda Rambis and an assorted amalgamation of staffers making up a front office torched by Magic Johnson on his way out of the door which could implode at any moment. They’re unproven at best, and dysfunctional at worst.

In many ways, that’s what Griffin built his bet on. It’s what makes the Lakers’ collection of assets more attractive than many of the other possible trade partners the Pelicans found.

On Saturday Griffin locked in the trade, but did it with an eye cast on the future and a short position on the Lakers few executives have ever cashed in on before.

It’s a gamble.

Because whether New Orleans wins or loses, the Pelicans’ potential still stands in diametric opposition to the Lakers’ results for the next six years.

It’s the essence of “shorting.” And it’s a wager that takes a long time to cash out.