This was always the risk.

Even during those celebratory moments, when Pelicans’ general manager Dell Demps was endlessly lauded after landing DeMarcus Cousins for Buddy Hield, a draft pick and expiring contracts, this scenario was a lingering specter.

When Cousins dubbed himself and Anthony Davis “Fire and Ice” at the introductory news conference, and the Smoothie King Center sold out for his debut, it didn’t change the reality of the landscape.

And as Cousins’ Achilles tendon snapped, in the final moments of a stirring win over the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, the sobering actuality came into focus.

Monday night was merely the margin call. And the Pelicans’ investment went bust.

Cousins bounced to the triumphant and overloaded Golden State Warriors for a measly $5.3 million one-year deal, chasing a ring and a chance to jump back into free agency in 2019 when his Achilles is healed and salary caps around the league aren’t filled to the brim.

He told ESPN he never received an offer from the Pelicans, but that’s just semantics. While no official figure was ever settled upon, Cousins knew months ago New Orleans was willing to at least double what he eventually accepted from Golden State.

No, it wasn’t the five-year, maximum offer they’d discussed when he arrived in New Orleans in February. Those circumstances changed when he suffered the most devastating leg injury in basketball and the Pelicans flourished without him.

And the Pelicans’ efforts to re-sign him at the onset of free agency were lackluster compared to pitches for Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday the past few years. No one travelled to set up a quickly held in person meeting or make a formal presentation.

So, he walked.

The fact it came just hours after Rajon Rondo bolted for a more lucrative offer in Los Angeles added a layer of pain to the proceedings, since even the post-Boogie Pelicans, who rattled off a 20-8 regular season finish and swept the Trail Blazers, aren’t even intact.

However, Demps successfully scrambled to grab the suddenly free Julius Randle, with Davis’ recruiting assist. It adds the league’s most impactful player available at the mid-level exception (besides Cousins), filling the talent void in a hurry.

And their opening free agent meeting with Elfrid Payton netted New Orleans at least a passable point guard for a reasonable $2.7 million.

So, the roster isn’t devastated. It might even be better on opening night than if everyone re-signed.

But there’s no doubt the seismic events of Monday diverted the future of this franchise onto a new path.

The entire Cousins era was a shockwave to the Pelicans system. Last summer, team executives repeatedly pointed to the trade as a reason for keeping the team’s brain-trust of Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry on board, citing stability as a critical factor in keeping Cousins for the long term.

They changed the marketing slogan to incorporate Cousins. They threw his picture and name alongside Davis in all of their display materials to appease the All-Star starter and display their loyalty to him, with hopes of cultivating a long-term relationship.

But the injury changed everything. And the Pelicans chose to pivot.

Make no mistake, this was not the plan. The Pelicans didn’t intend to burn a pair of lottery picks for 65 games from Cousins nor let Rondo walk away after praising his leadership for a whole season.

But, it was always a risk.

This is the downside to the Pelicans’ short-term strategy and their risk profile. The windows are smaller when the incoming talent is via trade or free agency instead of the draft, because contracts are pricier and shorter.

Instead of developing depth and drafting young talent around Davis, they’ve opted to acquire it on the open market and use the picks as bait. The talent acquired with their first-round picks from 2015 to 2017 suddenly vanished with Omer Asik dumped in Chicago and Cousins bolting for Golden State.

And they’ll face a similar salary cap crunch next summer when Nikola Mirotic, who they acquired for the 2018 pick, enters free agency. Oh, and Randle (second year player option) and Payton could both be on the open market alongside of him.

So, even if this version of the Pelicans coalesces into a smashing success, they’ll still be scrambling to retain everyone besides Holiday and Davis. While that opens future cap space to add a splashy free agent, what message does it send to Davis as he decides whether to sign a super max extension?

There aren’t easy choices in this league. And being risk-averse while sporting a superstar like Davis, in a market like New Orleans, rarely leads to success.

Risk is a necessity.

But for every Holiday and Mirotic, there’s a Cousins, Asik, Solomon Hill and Alexis Ajinca who have drained draft picks or gobbled up valuable cap space, putting the Pelicans in a tumultuous cycle every offseason.

It’s why days like Monday are always around the corner.