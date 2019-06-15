When all is said and done, it might be a win-win deal. For Anthony Davis, it was a win for sure.

He got what he wanted, landing in his dream destination.

The face of the Pelicans for the past seven seasons is now headed to L.A. to join LeBron James and the Lakers, according to a Saturday evening report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anthony Davis traded: Pelicans send star to Lakers for multiple players, picks; see details The Anthony Davis era of the New Orleans Pelicans is over, with a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending the months-long and excruciating saga.

Time will tell just how much of a win this was for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans received Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, plus three first round draft picks in exchange for Davis.

None of those three are sure-fire future All Stars, something Pelicans director of basketball operations David Griffin said they were hoping to get for Davis. (Ball, one of the most skilled passers in the league, could be an All-Star someday). And maybe there are more moves to be made, especially considering they have those three newly acquired first-round picks to play with.

Two of those are future picks, which means they will likely be low picks if the Lakers end up as good as they could be now that they have two of the game's top stars.

The other first-round pick is for 2019 and is the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, which will be held on Thursday.

So the Pelicans now have the No. 1 overall pick (which we all assume will be Zion Williamson of Duke) and the fourth pick. They could possibly trade that fourth pick and add another piece to the puzzle of a team that now has a core of Jrue Holiday, Zion Williamson (presumably), Ball and Ingram.

The Lakers, especially coupled with the recent injuries of Golden State's Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, will likely be one of the favorites by the folks in Las Vegas to win the NBA title this season.

How bright is the Pelicans' future after Saturday's news?

We'll have to wait and see, especially if there is another trade made.