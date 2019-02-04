As the deadline to trade Anthony Davis inches closer, the star center has given the New Orleans Pelicans a list of teams he'd sign an extension with, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That list includes the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, the report said. It doesn't include the Boston Celtics, who likely could offer the most assets in a trade when they are eligible to make one on July 1.

The other teams on the list included the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee bucks, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Celtics are currently precluded from trading for Davis as long as Kyrie is on the roster due to the nature of his and Davis' contracts.

The Pelicans could opt to trade Davis to a team that doesn't appear on his list, though his value in the deal could decrease if he's viewed as a rental player. Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season with a player option the following year.

Wojnarowski added that the Pelicans had recently turned down an offer from the Knicks that included their injured but hyper-talented center Kristaps Porzingis. It was not specified what the rest of the deal would've included.

The Knicks have since traded Porzingis in a blockbuster deal to the Dallas Mavericks, likely taking them out of the running for Davis, despite appearing on the center's shortlist.

Davis has not suited up for the Pelicans since his agent informed the team of his trade demand last week. The team has until Feb. 7 to trade him this season.

The Lakers, long speculated to be Davis' preferred landing spot, were in contact with Pelicans brass and made multiple offers for the star center, according to reports. Their most recent offer includes multiple young players, draft picks and salary cap relief, Wojnarowski reported.

The Lakers have offered a new package to New Orleans that includes multiple young players, multiple draft picks and Pelicans salary cap relief for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The offer appears to move closer to the objectives that the Pelicans are pursuing in a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

