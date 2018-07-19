Sitting in a wicker chair, joined by his signature scowl, coarse language and brutal honesty, DeMarcus Cousins began to open up on his personal version of "the decision."

The interview came in part of a Showtime docuseries, called "The Resurgence," which chronicles Cousins' recovery from a devastating Achilles injury and his decision to join the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors on a bargain deal.

“I knew how it would be perceived from some. I don’t give a fu**,” Cousins said in new promo footage shared Wednesday, scoffing as he thought about the reaction. “There’s some motherfu****rs that are out there probably ripping their hair out. And I love it.”

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Showtime Sports announced via Twitter on July 6 that they'd "been with him every step of the way" as Cousins navigated this year's free agency landscape. The star center played 65 games for the Pelicans over two seasons before he tore his left Achilles tendon during a hard-fought victory over the Houston Rockets last January.

Cousins will be featured on the Showtime program that will likely be similar to previous series the network has done featuring athletes recovering from injury. The network also produced a series on former LSU standout Ben Simmons' path to the NBA.

In the new promo video, Cousins talked about his foray into free agency, the audio played over a montage of clips showing his arduous rehabilitation from the devastating injury. He said he wasn't offered a contract by the Pelicans, a fact that's been disputed in part by team officials. He said he'd been up "two days straight" before the decision, which he said came after conversations with Warriors stars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

“I reached out to teams. The Pelicans. There was no offer. I understand. They had a big year, they don’t want to ruin it taking a chance on a damaged player. Cool," Cousins recalled. "You know, we reached out to some other teams. We got answer like: ‘We don’t believe it’s a good fit’ or ‘We gotta see what we’re doing with our roster right now.’ … Just kinda, just bullshit answers and then there were some just flat out like ‘we can’t take that risk.’ "

Cousins' deal with the Warriors is for one year and $5.3 million. Despite Cousins' insistence he wasn't offered a contract, a New York Times report indicated he had been offered a deal from the Pelicans worth about $40 million over two season before the end of last season. The report says Cousins turned down that offer, and the Pelicans took it off the table.

The Pelicans ultimately failed to renegotiate terms to bring back the talented center, one the NBA's best at the position since he entered the league with the Sacramento Kings in 2010.

The talented center is now set to join a team featuring four other NBA all-stars that has appeared in four straight NBA Finals series, winning three.

"This was my ace of spades. This was my nuclear bomb. My last resort," Cousins said. " … Yea, I could’ve probably got a decent contract from a bad team, but how does that help me? I’m already fighting a career-ending injury. I’m not going to put myself … in a situation not looking to win."

Showtime listed the series as "coming soon," but did not offer an indication as to when it might air.