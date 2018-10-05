NEW YORK — Darius Miller hit 5-of-7 3-pointers in his return from injury while Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans starters saw their heaviest workload of the preseason in Friday’s 106-100 loss to the Knicks.
Miller’s line was one of the few bright spots in a sloppy game that kept New Orleans winless through three exhibitions. Cornerstones Davis and Jrue Holiday committed four turnovers apiece while the Pelicans lost the ball 23 times in total, leading to 29 points the other way. They converted just 16 of 30 free throws.
“I didn’t think we played very good at all,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “We didn’t have ball movement; I think we ended up with 19 assists, that’s not who we are at all. We turned the ball over 23 times … obviously you can’t give up a third of the points a team scores on turnovers. I just thought we tried to do too much. We didn’t have good ball movement. Our defense was a little bit suspect as far as guarding the ball.”
The Pelicans’ 23 turnovers matched their season high from a year ago, when they committed that many in a 111-103 win over the Clippers. The franchise record is 30.
Gentry said the free-throw issues didn’t bother him because he knows his players are good shooters. But the turnovers were a red flag.
“The turnovers really do concern me, because I think that becomes habit and we want to not have that habit at all,” Gentry said. “The thing that was most bothersome tonight about the turnovers was that most of them were ‘live’ turnovers, and you just can’t defend live turnovers in this league. You turn it over where they’re running at you, the floor’s not balanced defensively and they have numbers against you. So that’s something that concerns me that we have to get taken care of right away.”
Enes Kanter led the Kristaps Porzingis-less Knicks with 20 points and 15 rebounds while they improved to 3-0 in the preseason. Rookie Mitchell Robinson, the Chalmette High School grad and former New Orleans Advocate Player of the Year, missed the game with a sprained right ankle after being listed as questionable. He totaled nine points in the Knicks’ first two games.
Davis rarely kicked it into high gear but still put up 15 points and 13 rebounds while hitting 5-of-17 field goals. He helped atone for his turnovers by stealing the ball four times and added three blocks, including an impressive denial of Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.
Nikola Mirotic, who returned from an Achilles injury, led the Pelicans with 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while playing a game-high 37 minutes. Elfrid Payton had seven assists while Cheick Diallo added 10 rebounds.
The Pelicans trailed 32-29 after the first quarter, but their starters got the better of the Knicks starters in the opening frame as all five Knicks starters posted negative plus-minuses in the quarter.
That trend wouldn’t hold the rest of the way. The Knicks extended their lead to five points at halftime and 12 points after three quarters. Davis played 28:27 of the first 36 minutes to lead all players, but the Pelicans were minus-21 with him on the floor. He sat the entire fourth quarter.
Davis attributed the 23 turnovers to “being sloppy with the ball.”
“We’re not worried about it,” he said. “We’ll fix it. Free throws, we’ll fix it.”
Davis took a hard fall toward the end of the first half after being fouled at the rim by Kanter. He seemed to favor his right knee for a few moments, but said after the game that he was fine.
Julius Randle (lower back/hip) remained out for the Pelicans, while Alexis Ajinca (quadriceps) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) missed the game as well. Mirotic started in place of Randle.
The Pelicans visit Miami on Wednesday and close the preseason Thursday at home against Toronto. They begin the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Houston.