The chances that Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis is traded before the Feb. 7 deadline are slim -- but never say never.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources, the Pelicans are not expected to make a deal unless they're offered an "overwhelming package."

The Los Angeles Lakers, long rumored to be the desired landing spot for Davis, are expected to speak with the Pelicans soon and make a run at the trade, according to a report.

"Multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis' preferred destination is the Lakers and he'll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else," the report said.

The news comes a day after Davis' agent, Rich Paul, delivered the news that his client wants a trade out of New Orleans and would not sign the maximum value extension he would be eligible for before next season. Davis has played all seven of his seasons in New Orleans after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 NBA draft.

A proclamation from Davis he wants to play in Los Angeles could affect his trade market, but the Pelicans have an incentive to wait until the offseason if they want to hear all offers. Davis is under contract for the 2019-'20 season with a player option in 2020-'21.

Waiting until the offseason to decide on any trade offers would allow the Boston Celtics, one of the league's most asset-rich teams, into the fray. They are currently precluded from making a trade for Davis unless it includes Kyrie Irving, due to the nature of their contracts. A trade with the Celtics could not be completed before July 1, when Irving's contract expires.

Despite possible wishes from Davis to play for the Lakers, recent history suggests teams could be willing to take the chance on changing his mind. Recent trades for Paul George by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kawhi Leonard by the Toronto Raptors were completed in similar circumstances. George eventually opted to re-sign with the Thunder before this season. Leonard has led the Raptors to one of the NBA's best records this year, but could leave in free agency before next season.

