Anthony Davis out-dueled Luka Doncic.
The Pelicans’ All-NBA forward scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Pelicans ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks and their rookie sensation 114-112 on Friday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Davis made 20 of 32 field goals and converted a three-point play to provide the winning points with 43 seconds left.
Julius Randle added 22 points and 12 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 18 for the Pelicans (16-20), who host Houston at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Doncic scored 34 points, Harrison Barnes added 21, Dennis Smith Jr., returning after a six-game absence due to a sprained right wrist, had 14, Dirk Nowitzki 11 and Dwight Powell 10 for the Mavericks, who ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Pelicans 122-119 on Wednesday in Dallas.
The Mavericks took an 11-point halftime lead after they made 10 of 19 3-pointers in the first half while the Pelicans made 1 of 13.
Doncic made a 3-pointer to help Dallas extend the lead to 15 early in the third quarter before the Pelicans made a push.
Randle made four baskets as New Orleans climbed within five points.
After Barnes made a 3-pointer and Smith converted a three-point play, the Pelicans made another run. Ian Clark made a 3-pointer and Davis and Solomon Hill each made a free throw as the Mavericks’ lead shrunk to 88-86 after three quarters.
New Orleans finally caught up early in the fourth quarter and the score was tied at 94, 96, 99 and 101 before Randle’s layup gave the Pelicans a 103-102 lead.
The score was tied three more times before Davis jumper gave New Orleans a 111-109 lead with 2:12 left.
Doncic’s 3-pointer gave Dallas a one-point lead but Davis answered with the decisive three-point play.
Smith missed a jumper and Davis rebounded for New Orleans, which called timeout.
Davis missed a step-back 3-pointer and the Mavericks rebounded with four seconds left.
After a time-out they cleared out for Smith, who dribbled across the key and penetrated, but didn’t get a shot off before the clock expired.
Davis scored 15 points in the first quarter, but Barnes had 10 and got more help from his teammates than Davis got from his as the Mavericks took a 29-26 lead after the period.
Dallas was clinging to a 47-46 lead before Doncic led a late second-quarter surge. He made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points during a 19-9 run that gave the Mavericks a 66-55 halftime lead.