David Griffin probably shot an airball Wednesday.
His attempt to try to persuade Anthony Davis to remain a Pelican more than likely came up empty, falling on deaf ears.
Griffin, hired as the Pelicans executive vice president in April, reportedly met with Davis and his agent Chris Paul in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
According to the report by NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis isn't expected to change his mind about the trade request he asked for three months ago.
"It's highly unlikely Davis' stance changes," Charania reported, citing league sources.
But who can blame Griffin for trying, especially with the stacked deck of cards he was able to show Davis on Wednesday.
- A chance to stay put and sign a super maximum contract worth nearly $240 million over five years;
- A No. 1 draft pick, won in the lottery earlier this month, that would give Davis a chance to play alongside Zion Williams and Jrue Holiday, forming a threesome in the city that would stir just as much buzz as Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas;
- A chance to do in New Orleans what Giannis Antetokounmpo did this season in Milwaukee by leading a small market team deep into the playoffs (and possibly winning a Most Valuable Player trophy in the process).
Davis, one of the most talented players in the league, seems to have made his mind up months ago, even before February when his trade requests first became public. That decision may have been made in September when AD made a trade of his own, swapping agent Thad Foucher for Paul, who also represents LeBron James.
If Davis' mind wasn't made up then, it sure seemed to be during the All-Star break.
"All (the other) 29 teams are on my list,” Davis said at the time. “I don’t have a preferred destination. I just want to win. If it’s big market or small market, I don’t care. I want to win. Honestly, whatever team I get traded to, I’ll play for a year or whatever and then make the best of it and when free agency comes, we’ll see what happens."
Then Davis (or the person who picks out his clothes) gave one more hint at the last game of the season when he wore a t-shirt with the words "That's All Folks" to the Smoothie King Center.
If that really wasn't all folks, go ahead and give Griffin next season's award for Executive of the Year.
If Griffin somehow is able to convince Davis to stay, it would be the biggest sales pitch job this city has seen since Sean Payton persuaded Drew Brees in 2006 to come to a city recovering from a hurricane instead of going to Miami.
Griffin only wants Davis, who is under contract through 2020, under one condition. He wants the six-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA team selection to be fully committed.
“It’s about ‘Are you all the way in, or are you all the way out?’ " Griffin said in April. "There’s not going to be something like ‘Yeah, I want to be here, but ... ’ "
The good news for Griffin?
It's a win-win.
Reports are that talks between the two parties are expected to continue.
Even if Davis sticks to what he said in February, the Pelicans should be in good shape.
Griffin won one lottery earlier in May and is holding another winning lottery ticket in his hand in Davis.
The Pelicans will either keep the superstar or they will trade and get plenty in return for one of the most coveted players in the league.
Best guess is it will be the latter.
But you can't blame Griffin for shooting his shot.