New Orleans Pelicans general manger Dell Demps cited "a number of factors" contributed to the decision to have Anthony Davis play the remainder of the season after a deal to trade the star player did not materialize Thursday.

One of those factors, apparently, is the threat of a possible $100,000 fine for every game Davis is healthy and sits, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN's Brian Windthorst said league sources told the Pelicans' front office of the potential for the fine stemming from rules enacted last season to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, especially high-profile, nationally televised games such as the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

The Pelicans have 27 games left this season, meaning the team could've faced a total of $2.7 million in fines if Davis were benched after the trade deadline.

"I think the Pelicans came to a decision that they wanted to do the right thing, not just under the league rules, but they wanted to do what they described as the ethical thing, which is to play Anthony Davis" Windthorst said during ESPN's The Jump basketball program Friday.

Here's the very latest on the whole "should the Pelicans sit Anthony Davis the rest of the season to protect his trade value" issue, with @WindhorstESPN reporting that the NBA got involved & warned the Pels they'd risk a $100,000 fine PER GAME if they held a healthy AD out. pic.twitter.com/UxBA81TEm5 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 8, 2019

