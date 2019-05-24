When it comes to the NBA playoffs, it takes a little bit more than a team's superstars to make a deep run and potentially even win the whole thing.
On the surface, it's easy to look at the superstars as the reason for a championship, but those players aren't the definition of a team.
Check any podcast, TV program or social media platform.
All eyes are on the stars and the weight they must carry on their backs not only throughout the season, but it magnifies tenfold during the playoffs.
Look back at how the Blazers' Damian Lillard was shamed after being swept by the New Orleans Pelicans in last year's first round. Think of Toronto's Kyle Lowry's subpar playoff performances before this season.
These guys get all the glory and likewise the blame for how far a team makes it.
To a certain extent, they get paid tens of millions of dollars to excel at a higher and more consistent level and to take on an insurmountable level of pressure in doing so.
And the bigger the star, the higher that pressure.
LeBron James missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005 after going to the NBA Finals the past eight years.
And there are now serious debates on whether the King has been dethroned.
Of course one season shouldn't negate all of the years he has been spectacular, but expectations for him can't be matched by any other superstar in this era. It comes with his greatness.
But despite said greatness, he has never won any championship or made it to any Finals completely by himself.
It takes role players stepping up in any capacity they can, sometimes even players most haven't even heard of.
While the Bucks — and just about everyone else — have been focusing on Kawhi Leonard, Lowry and Pascal Siakam, lesser-known players have been a huge part of the Raptors' surge in the Eastern Conference finals.
By the way, who are Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet anyway?
VanVleet may be a little more recognizable to the masses. He was a big part of Wichita State's Cinderella Final Four run in 2013.
This year with the Raptors, he averaged 11 points as the team's backup point guard behind Lowry.
Nothing to see here, right?
The 6-foot guard scored 21 points in a pivotal Game 5 win in Milwaukee on Thursday on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point land. That's 77.8 percent from behind the arc. VanVleet's season average is 37.8 percent.
Powell is a four-year man out of UCLA who ironically was drafted by the Bucks in 2015, but his draft rights were traded to the Raptors for a player who is no longer in the league.
Powell averaged 8.6 points during the regular season but exploded in Games 3 and 4 with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Both wins for the Raptors.
In Game 4, Serge Ibaka, VanVleet and Powell combined for 48 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists off the bench.
In Game 5, the Raptors' bench outscored the Bucks' bench 35-15.
In retrospect, the Bucks got a taste of their own medicine.
During the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics, it was the Bucks' bench that was too much to handle. In Game 3, the "Bench Mob" outscored Gordon Hayward and the Celtics' bench 42-16. George Hill led the way with 21 points off the pine.
Game 4 was just as bad; the Bucks outscored the Celtics bench 32-7. The Bucks' productivity had Hill, Pat Connaughton, and a mixture of Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic to thank. (Brogdon and Mirotic have both been in and out of the starting lineup.)
Against the Raptors, though, Mirotic went scoreless, Hill had 12 and Connaughton had three points in Game 5. In Game 4, Brogdon came off the bench with four points and Hill had just five points.
The Raptors' three straight wins heading into Game 6 of the Eastern finals is a testament as to how much bench play truly matters this time of year.
After six months and 82 games of regular-season play, a team won't make it to June without its supporting cast stepping up, helping and motivating its exhausted superstars.
Even the star-studded Warriors can attest to that. Their bench is stacked with players who could possibly get much more playing time on any other team. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko lead their bench when foul trouble and rest come into play.
The Warriors spent much of this season — sometimes not by choice — giving several of their bench players extended playing time and even starting gigs to prepare for the postseason. And with Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins both out with injuries, the Warriors just kept on rolling right into the NBA Finals.
The Warriors could very well meet the Raptors for the championship. And despite both teams possessing their fair share of star players, the bench will play an important role deciding who walks away with the trophy.