Days before he can become the New Orleans Pelicans draft choice at No. 1, Zion Williamson is battling over a contract that led to a $100 million threat and an early end to his eligibility as a student-athlete.

Williamson's lawsuit was filed Thursday to challenge a Florida marketing company that was threatening its own lawsuit over breach of contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williamson's lawsuit is seeking to enforce his termination of the agreement, which was signed on April 20 with Prime Sports and its president Gina Ford arguing that it breached North Carolina laws for multiple reasons outlined the lawsuit. One issue was the lack of "a conspicuous notice in boldface type in capital letters" that signing the contract would disqualify any student-athlete from further college eligibility.

"Floridians ... came to North Carolina seeking to cash in on a supremely talented collegiate student-athlete," the suit reads, referring to the contract's terms as "Draconian."

Williamson, 18, had declared for the NBA draft five days earlier, but could have otherwise retained the ability to pull his name out and return to school.

Prime Sports is based in Miami and bills itself as a "commercial agent for Usain Bolt and other high profile athletes," according to a LinkedIn account under Ford's name.

The family told the agency it would end the agreement 41 days after it was originally signed, despite language that indicated it must be in place for five years. The termination prompted the agency to threaten its own litigation that would seek damages totaling $100 million.

Williamson, who was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, starred at Duke University last season. The suit describes Williams as being best known for his "electrifying slam dunks and abounding energy," Williamson led the Blue Devils to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

The presumptive top selection will almost certainly land with the Pelicans in the June 20 NBA draft after the team was a surprise winner of the NBA draft lottery in May.

But the thrust of the issue behind the contract dispute means an odd, quickly debunked narrative was a non-starter all along: That Williamson could spurn the Pelicans and go back to Duke for a sophomore season.

The unfounded theory was circulated by national media personalities in the day following the lottery on May 14. That narrative was officially dispelled when Williamson's stepfather Lee Anderson called into a Baton Rouge radio show on May 16 and said the option was "nothing we have even considered."

He went on to discuss Williamson's lack of official representation as a product of being patient, though that conversation occurred nearly two weeks before the family reportedly told Prime Sports it would end their arrangement.

“We just feel there’s no real rush to do this right now. ... We just want to make sure that we do it right," he said on ESPN 104.5's Off The Bench.

Williamson signed with CAA Sports on May 30, the day before Prime Sports was told the contract would be ended.

Pelicans officials met with Williamson in New Orleans earlier this week, during which time the group dined at Commander's Palace.

The excitement of the approaching draft for New Orleans is at least somewhat overshadowed by the team's uncertainty regarding current superstar Anthony Davis, who has demanded a trade.

