It was a game pitting a team desperately clinging to playoff hopes against one trying to uncover the true depth of its youth. Two teams in a losing trend of late – one with little incentive to halt it, while the other tried desperately to do so.
And though it looked as if the Pelicans might, in fact, down the visiting Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, leading 99-96 with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. But Kemba Walker’s sheer grit in the final minutes salvaged the victory for the visiting squad, 115-109
Another night, another game filled with effort and solid individual performances sprinkled throughout, but not enough to tack one into the win column.
Charlotte’s Frank Kaminsky knocked down a trey to knot things at 99-all with 3:52 left, and from there, Walker, who scored a team-high 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and a 12-of-13 mark from the charity stripe to go with seven assists, scored his team’s next nine points, out-scoring the Pelicans 9-2 over a 1:51 stretch of game time. Kaminsky then knocked down a pair of free throws to push the visitor’s advantage to nine points, closing a 14-2 run. He finished with 21 points off the bench.
Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 34 points, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers with 11.2 seconds to go to pull the Pelicans within five, though they would get no closer. He finished 12-for-19 from the field and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Ian Clark and Stanley Johnson both followed with 17 points apiece, both just one point shy of their respective season-highs. Johnson finished 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, while Clark snagged six rebounds.
Kenrich Williams finished with nine points, all on shots from beyond the arc – the first time the rookie has knocked down three 3-pointers in a game since March 8. Christian Wood grabbed nine rebounds to go with his eight points, and Jahlil Okafor tossed in eight points with seven boards, despite his early foul trouble.
The Pelicans trailed 59-55 at halftime after committing 11 first-half turnovers, and finished with 19 that led to 17 Hornets’ points. Charlotte committed just 11 for the game, and the Hornets finished 27-for-32 from the foul line, while New Orleans managed just 14-for-17.