Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, and Josh Hart is already out in public wearing Pelicans gear and asking for beignet recommendations. That has to mean this trade sending Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Hart, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks already has pen-to-paper, right?

Well, not exactly. In fact, neither team has announced when the deal will become official, and the options can make a pretty big difference on both teams’ offseason. Let’s answer some questions.

Why can’t they make the trade official right now?

Just like free agents hitting the open market, trades cannot become official until after the moratorium period that comes with the start of the NBA’s new league year on July 1. This year, teams and players can actually begin negotiating for new deals on June 30 at 5 p.m., which is six hours earlier than previous years. But whether it be a blockbuster trade in the middle of June or a free agent guard signing with a new team, those acquisitions cannot become concrete, even if all the minor details have been hashed out and the contracts put together, until July 6 at 11 a.m.

What does that mean for the No. 4 pick on Thursday?

Technically speaking, the Lakers will still be making that draft pick. Whomever is selected will still put on a Lakers hat when they go shake the commissioner’s hand on stage, and then they’ll meet with a slew of reporters and be asked multiple times in different ways about their thoughts on being drafted by a team they aren’t going to be playing for.

Even though everyone will be talking like that No. 4 pick is owned by New Orleans, or whichever team they may trade it to before Thursday, it still belongs to Los Angeles for now. Should New Orleans elect to keep the pick, rather than trading it, they will no doubt instruct the Lakers who to pick for them from any observations the front office is able to make from any last-minute pre-draft workouts they manage to organize.

Will they go ahead and sign on the dotted line on July 6?

Maybe, but it’s complicated, especially for Los Angeles. Before this trade was announced on Saturday, the Lakers had $32.5 million in salary cap space entering the next league year, meaning they had nearly enough space to, outside of Davis, try and sign a high-level free agent to pair alongside him and LeBron James. The max-contract amount for a player with between seven and nine years in the league is $32.7 million – a group that includes Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler, so any one of them would have to take just a slight pay cut two play alongside two perennial All-Stars.

When it comes to the trade, the contracts of the three future Pelicans all on their rookie deals totals just $17.9 million, compared to the final year of Davis’ deal, where he’s scheduled to make $27.1 million. Additionally, the All-Star forward’s contract includes a $4.1 million trade bonus to be paid to him by the team that makes a deal for him before that contract expires – here, meaning the Lakers, though it’s something he could choose to waive. If he doesn’t, that makes his cap-hit $31.2 million.

It’s important to remember, though, that unless they’ve been signed to deals, draft picks don’t add up to any money toward balancing Davis’ contract, so with just the three former Lakers’ contracts involved, they will not have sent the Pelicans enough contract money to avoid taking on Davis' additional contract money. The Lakers’ absorption of the extra money within their salary cap space, including Davis’ bonus, drops their available cap down to $23.7 million, killing their chances at signing a max-level player.

What happens if they wait?

The two teams could decide to hold off making the deal official until July 30, which would be the first day that draft picks, who can begin signing their contracts July 1, can then be traded like a traditional player. During that time frame, the Lakers could spend the entirety of their salary cap space, whether it be on one max-level player or split between several role-playing veterans. When the teams would come to make the transaction official, the Pelicans would then be receiving just under $25 million in contracts, which would be just above the minimum for the league to consider it a balanced deal with the Lakers operating above the cap with Davis’ $31.2 million hit.

What about Summer League with the No. 4 pick?

If the two teams completed the deal on the first-possible day, July 6, where the Lakers were only trading away the draft pick’s rights, the player could then sign with the Pelicans immediately and play in nearly every Summer League game, likely alongside Zion Williamson and company. This would be advantageous for New Orleans, who would want to see their youngest players in-action together.

But if the teams wait, that player wouldn’t yet be a Pelican and also wouldn’t be playing alongside Lakers players who won’t be their future teammates. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams will plan, at this point, to make the deal official on July 6 after it appears no official date was set during negotiations. This set-up obviously hurts the Lakers, but with the trade made public, they appear to have lost leverage while they covet to seal the deal on Davis.