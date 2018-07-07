LAS VEGAS — The Frank Jackson preview didn’t last long.

After missing more than a year of action due to undergoing three right foot surgeries, Jackson sprained his ankle in the Pelicans’ summer league win over the Toronto Raptors.

Now, he’s expected to miss between two and four weeks while he recovers, ensuring he won’t return in the summer league.

After an early turnover, Jackson flashed the spectrum of his abilities in a handful of minutes, allowing Pelicans’ fans to see what they missed during the former Duke standout’s true rookie season.

In the first quarter on Friday, Jackson flashed his quick first step to blow by a defender for a bucket. Then he pulled up for a clean jumper.

Minutes later he grabbed a loose ball and raced past the entire Raptors defense for an easy layup. By halftime, he already scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, well on his way to an impactful stint in Las Vegas.

“I think you can already see Frank has the ability to drive the ball and he’s also very good and picking up the ball and shooting it off the dribble,” head coach Alvin Gentry said during the game broadcast. “That’s a really big thing for us.”

That will be all Pelicans fans will see of Jackson, however, until training camp opens in September.