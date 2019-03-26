The Pelicans announced Tuesday afternoon that starting guard Jrue Holiday underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a core muscle at the center of his abdominal strain, ending his 2018-19 season.
Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Holiday is expected to be able to return to basketball activities in six weeks.
Holiday had missed the team's last eight games with a lower abdominal strain, which the team announced March 7 after the Pelicans fell the night before at home to the Utah Jazz, 114-104. Previously, he had played in each of the team's 67 games earlier in the season, where he had averaged career-bests in points (21.2) and rebounds (5.0) per game to go with 6.4 assists while averaging just under 36 minutes per contest.
Without their starting shooting guard, the Pelicans (31-44) have gone 1-7 and host the Atlanta Hawks (26-48) Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.