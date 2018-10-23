The New Orleans Pelicans are joining the G League.
On Wednesday, the franchise will announce intentions to join the NBA’s developmental league, placing a team in Birmingham, Alabama. Sources confirmed the news earlier this week to The Advocate.
“We are very bullish on the product,” Pelicans CEO Dennis Lauscha said. “We are very excited about where the NBA is going and very excited about where the G-League is going.”
While the team will begin play in the 2019-20 season, it won’t arrive in Birmingham for at least another year while renovations to the BJCC Arena are fully completed. In the interim, the Pelicans will take over basketball operations for the Erie (Pennsylvania) BayHawks.
The BayHawks are currently run by the Atlanta Hawks, but will be moving to the Atlanta suburb of College Park, Georgia, at the end of this season. It will allow the Pelicans to move into the Erie Insurance Arena and begin a fully functioning G-League program in its interim home.
The arena has hosted a G-League (previously known as the D-League) team since 2008, where it played as an affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.
However, the Magic purchased the team and moved it to the Orlando suburb of Lakeland, Florida, in 2016. Since then, Erie’s team was re-started under local management, allowing it to host the Hawks and now Pelicans on a temporary basis.
When the BJCC renovations are complete, for either for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 season, the team will permanently move to Birmingham. No nickname has been decided for the team yet.
The Pelicans initially announced intentions to start a G-League team in the spring of 2017, with plans to begin play for this season. However, after putting out a long list of potential suitors in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast, no home emerged.
Lauscha confirmed there were extended talks with both Shreveport and Pensacola, Florida, but neither were able to fully execute the deal.
“We actually went to the G-League themselves and said we want to find the best place in the country, or even international, since there was talk of us putting a team somewhere outside of the United States, and we thought the best way was to open it up,” Launch said. “We sent an RFP throughout the Gulf South and at the end of the day there were a number of cities that came back and engaged with us. I guess a year ago we engaged with Birmingham.”
The developmental team allows the franchise to gain significantly more flexibility with not only the bottom tier of the roster, but also coaching staff and front office personnel, who can learn on the job.
The Pelicans will fully operate the basketball side of the G-League team, implementing their own systems, with their own hand-picked coaches to develop prospects in their mold. In recent years, New Orleans has sent players to a variety of G-League teams to receive playing time not available to them at the NBA level.
Now, they’ll just have more control.
“There is an advantage to having your own team,” general manager Dell Demps said. “In the past, we have had to pretty much ask. Now, we can take command of the development and we can control certain things on where we want players to improve and long-term help us.
“We look forward to staffing the team, having players there and the ultimate goal is they’ll help the Pelicans win games.”