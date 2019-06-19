The day before he's almost certainly selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft, Zion Williamson described his first experience in the "The Big Easy," debunking an odd rumor at the same time.

“I’ve been seeing some people saying I got chicken tenders, no that was my 5-year-old brother [Noah] who did that,” Williamson told media members Wednesday, adding that his Commander's Palace meal consisted of fried shrimp and mashed potatoes.

Interest in the Pelicans has skyrocketed since the team won the draft lottery last month. The team received a massive influx of season ticket requests that night, similar to when the Saints drafted running back Reggie Bush.

Williamson said his visit to New Orleans on May 11, when he met with team officials that included coach Alvin Gentry and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, went well and that he was well received.

“The city was just very welcoming, like everywhere I went it was just walking on the street, people high-fiving me, saying they hope I come here,” he said.

He added: “This city seems very excited if I come there. It was kind of like a business thing. I understand this is a business and they just told me, maybe they’ll draft me if I’m a good player, or something. Just maybe.”

The NBA draft starts at 6:30 P.M. and will be broadcast by ESPN.

The last time the Pelicans had the No. 1 pick was in 2012 when they drafted Anthony Davis.