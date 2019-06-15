David Griffin thrust himself on the clock.

Sure, the New Orleans Pelicans hired the executive VP to run their basketball operations in April, but it wasn’t until Saturday when Griffin fully gained ownership of the franchise’s direction.

There’s no hiding it now. This is Griffin’s team.

Years from now, when the Pelicans’ iterations are dissected in hindsight, Saturday afternoon will be the obvious fulcrum when everything changed in New Orleans.

In a single moment, Griffin mercifully struck an end to the tedious, tumultuous Anthony Davis era. It its wake, he allows the Zion Williamson era to begin fresh Thursday night.

But ultimately, Griffin is the one who will be held most responsible for its success or failure.

Because now we know precisely how Williamson’s supporting cast will be derived. The building blocks to assemble a sustainable pipeline of talent were put in place Saturday.

After months of arduous discussions, spanning six months and two primary negotiators on each side, the Pelicans dealt Davis to his long-coveted Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, New Orleans acquired Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including No. 4 in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

What’s missing from the haul? No proven All-Star player, which Griffin reportedly desired during his expansive search for the proper trade partner.

So in the end, Griffin bet on himself rather than taking a less risky haul, choosing to grab more high-upside pieces instead of a singular known commodity.

His deal-making could be far from done. Each of the acquired assets can still be spun off and shipped in separate trades, allowing Griffin to tinker with a myriad of options to eventually get what he desires.

By the time the season starts, this haul might look entirely different than it does now.

But no matter what transpires, every success or failure falls squarely on Griffin.

And make no mistake, there’s real risk associated with every level of this deal. While the load of assets carries a bevy of potential boons, it’s also lined with pitfalls that can backfire on Griffin, ranging from on-floor production to public relations.

For starters, there’s a faction of Pelicans fans who simply didn’t want Davis in Los Angeles out of spite, hoping the franchise wouldn’t reward AD for his power play and petulance. While Griffin smartly ignored those petty wishes to focus on the bigger picture, he’ll still feel the sting of intense scrutiny if Davis is lifting an NBA championship next to LeBron James in a year or two (and the Lakers currently own the lowest title odds in Las Vegas).

Then there’s the three first-round draft picks, two of which could end up in the 20s and never net a bountiful return, even if they’re spaced deep into the future. And the No. 4 pick on Thursday is a risk in itself, considering many draft experts consider this a “three-player draft” with Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett nearly consensus selections at the top of the board.

And of course there’s the case of Ingram and Ball, whose shaky health histories and uneven performance added a dose of skepticism to their profile despite their wealth of on-court ability. It’s why the Pelicans balked at a similar deal in February when the Lakers reportedly offered Ingram, Hart, Ball, Kyle Kuzma and a pair of first rounders (though no one knew then it would be No. 4).

So there’s distinct potential for blowback. More so than with many of the other trade partners who reportedly flirted with trading for Davis.

Yet, when it was all tabbed up, Griffin opted to shoulder those obvious risks for the potential of a greater reward. Will it work out?

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen.

Trades of this magnitude are too often judged in the moment: Winners and losers, good value or bad value, the right fit versus the wrong fit.

In truth, it’s never so simple. While snap reactions are natural, everyone is reduced to guessing. The byproduct of this deal could lead the Pelicans to a generation of unprecedented success or cast them to another decade of wandering the NBA wilderness.

What do we know? The trajectory of the Pelicans hinges entirely on what Griffin is able to make of his new lot.

Because by choosing this deal, in this moment, Griffin chose to embrace the risk. He’s wagering everything on his ability to turn an assorted array of picks and unproven players into a foundation capable of propelling Zion Williamson into the stratosphere.

Could it eventually net All Star Bradley Beal in exchange for some of the picks? Maybe.

Could it become two more first-round picks by flipping something to the Hawks? Possibly.

Or it could stay exactly as is.

No matter what transpires from here, this is the new day the Pelicans have been waiting for.

Whether it’s remembered as a dream or a disaster will fall entirely on Griffin and whether he capitalizes on it or it collapses on him.

It’s the position he chose by striking this deal.