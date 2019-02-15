CHARLOTTE — This day was inevitable.

The lifespan of Dell Demps’ run as the New Orleans Pelicans’ general manager expired the second Anthony Davis requested a trade out of town.

Ever since 2012, Demps’ sole objective was crystal clear. Build a winning roster around Davis and keep him in New Orleans for the long term.

And on Jan. 28, when Davis demanded his way out, despite a season-and-a-half remaining on his contract, it put Demps’ nine-year Pelicans tenure on life support.

On Friday morning, owner Gayle Benson pulled the plug.

It was the culmination of a rocky era that featured just three playoff appearances, one first-round series win, and the two best players in franchise history (Davis and Chris Paul) asking to leave town on his watch.

Fair or unfair, it’s Demps’ record.

Yes, there were bright spots, like acquiring Jrue Holiday and holding enough faith in him to re-sign when he revitalized his career. And there were some on-court achievements, highlighted by the inspiring turnaround to close the 2017-18 season when an injury and a trade prompted a philosophical shift to push the Pelicans into the Western Conference semifinals.

But, more often than not, Demps’ big swings missed.

Mistakes of the past nine years can be rattled off like a mechanic’s invoice. The costly items include: Trading a first-round pick for Omer Asik before a one-team negotiation led to a laughable $58 million deal, inking Eric Gordon to a maximum contract after he publicly said his heart was elsewhere, throwing $48 million at 6-point per-game scorer Solomon Hill in the insane summer of 2016 and tossing $20 million to Alexis Ajinca to be a backup center right as the position went extinct around the league.

Some of the errors were beyond his control, like the endless string of injuries, punctuated by Cousins’ snapped Achilles, which altered the trajectory of the franchise.

But, more than anything, Demps’ fatal flaw was a philosophical and foundational defect.

Demps employed a “young vets” strategy, built on the concept of trading tomorrow’s first-round draft pick for today’s young-but-proven player, under the assumption picks were becoming overvalued and the enticement of immediately surrounding Davis with talent, without having to wait for development. Perhaps, if executed perfectly and given unconditional organizational support, it could have worked.

This didn’t.

Instead, as seven consecutive first-rounders were slowly set adrift in order to bolster the current roster, the realities of missing out on rookie scale contracts and improving blue-chip talent suffocated the Pelicans’ salary cap and punctured its depth.

So, even with a first-team All-NBA talent in tow, New Orleans’ roster was never seen among the league’s elite and when injuries took their toll, the effect was devastating.

The “young vets” were supposed to allow the Pelicans a shortcut into contention. Instead, it crippled them from the start.

The truth is, shortcuts hardly ever work. And this one backfired particularly hard on Demps, eventually costing him his job.

But Demps wasn’t the lone culprit in all of this, with new ownership in 2012 eager to take advantage of Davis’ talents and sell NBA basketball to a tepid marketplace. And Demps’ firing shouldn’t wash away the bitter lessons learned along the way.

Building a sustainable roster and functional NBA franchise requires patience. It also takes faith and it needs support.

Too often in the Demps era, the Pelicans were harmed by miscues that they eventually corrected only after feeling the brunt of the decision. Whether it be upgrading the medical staff, handling equipment needs or activating a G-League affiliate, the salve came long after the wound got deep.

Certainly there are challenges of playing in the NBA’s smallest market, and often being a media third-fiddle to the sibling Saints and LSU football takes its toll.

But those lessons should be understood by now. And there shouldn’t be any learning curve left to know precisely the level of investment it takes to compete at a high level.

It’s why the next general manager should be held to a higher standard.

And the first lesson of Friday’s fallout should force the Pelicans to make a structural change, ensuring basketball people are exclusively responsible for making basketball decisions, removing Saints’ general manager Mickey Loomis from the decision tree (a position he never coveted). Based on Benson’s statement Tuesday night, it appears the next person to run the Pelicans’ basketball side will, in fact, report directly to ownership.

That’s meaningful change. It’s a spark of optimism after a trying month, and difficult decade, and provides a message to fed up fans that the franchise recognizes its failures and is willing to change their strategies in its aftermath.

Demps’ fundamental errors and the ensuing results are what cost him his job, but the end game can still be salvaged by the rest of the organization.

There don’t need to be gimmicks or shortcuts. There aren’t easy routes, even if the lottery balls fall your way.

Success takes comprehension of what went wrong and the maturity to change in its wake. If they’re able to capture those qualities it could ultimately turn Friday into an inflection point toward success.

Now, they just need to find the right leader to capitalize on it.