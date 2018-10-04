Preseason games don’t count, but they do give some indications of progress.
And Friday’s 6:30 p.m. tipoff against the New York Knicks is as close to a full dress rehearsal as the New Orleans Pelicans have experienced to this point.
While the Pelicans lost two games earlier this week to open preseason play, they’ve already shown a propensity to focus on fast tempo as they incorporate new pieces into the system, like point guard Elfrid Payton and power forward Julius Randle. There were flashes of brilliance, but it wasn’t always pretty.
New Orleans committed a bevy of turnovers and occasionally looked out of sync, even when starters made up the majority of the lineup. However, with the regular season tipping off in less than two weeks and the preseason passing its midway point, there’s a renewed sense of urgency to reduce the learning curve entering the weekend.
“We had guys who had never played that way before and guys who were trying to get into shape,” Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said. “So, it was a little chaotic (in the first two games). But, I think we are starting to find that groove of how we want to play as a unit. We have guys we want to play a lot and get them a lot of minutes. We are just trying to figure it out with Julius and (Payton).
“I think we’ll be fine. We keep doing good things.”
In Madison Square Garden, they’ll have to take another step in their adjustments, working forwards Nikola Mirotic (Achilles strain) and Darius Miller (biceps strain) back into the rotation, while maintaining their pace and perfecting rotations along the way.
Both Davis and coach Alvin Gentry have already seen a difference with Mirotic and Miller back on the practice court, adding increased perimeter threats to the offense and balancing some of the five-man lineups.
“We are going to be able to spread the floor,” Davis said. “Both of those guys should be back and will play in New York. It’s good to have them back on the floor and try to get some of our rotation guys back in there and see how good we can be.”
It also provides Gentry with more options as he tries to piece together a starting lineup and the rotations beyond it. Although he said the Pelicans have not yet come up with any formal plans or even favored groups for which lineups to use at which times, he recognized the next two weeks will play a critical role in determining them.
Gentry also expects expectant starters, such as Davis and Jrue Holiday, to receive more minutes than they did earlier in the week, so he can see how the rest of the roster fits around them. After capping out around 20 minutes in the first two preseason games, their playing time could increase to closer to 30 minutes depending on the looks Gentry sees.
“It gives us a little bit better situation to play what could possibly be your rotation,” Gentry said of getting Mirotic and Randle back into the lineup. “It gives those guys a chance to get out there and add some spacers on the floor and some real shooting. It also opens up driving lanes.
“So, to have everybody out there helps give us the feel of what it’s like playing with each other again.”