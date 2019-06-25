In recent years, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a recent interview with TMZ he’s moved away from addressing the highest-ranking executive in teams across the league as “owners”, personally using the phrase “governor” to address those executives in memos, while franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers have pivoted to “managing partner” and “co-managing partner” in hopes of erasing the racial stigmas that some players across the league have raised issue with.
For now, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said she will stick with the status quo, though as someone who sees herself less an “owner” and more “a caretaker of incredible assets”, she plans to address the issue at the league’s upcoming summer meetings in order to be as sensitive and progressive as possible.
“As with any word, phrase or expression, interpretations can be perceived differently,” she said in a statement. “That is in many ways why diversity, inclusion and openness is so important to companies and society. As with any expression, my intention and the intentions of the organization I am responsible for is never to be insensitive or insulting.
“I truly believe daily actions speak very loudly, and it is my sincere hope that the players and staff know how much I care for them and their families. I sincerely hope no term that attempts to define my corporate standing would in any negative way suggest a lack of caring, respect or admiration for that they accomplish every day – leaders, teammates, colleagues, parents, mentors, citizens.”
In her recent public comments for the introduction of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin in April and last Friday’s press conference to welcome recent No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, Benson has spoken at length about her desire to continue cultivating a culture of family that permeates the team’s day-to-day office work, but in games at the Smoothie King Center and events like last week’s Fan Fest to celebrate the draft.
Griffin has even said that, combined with her willingness to completely buy into the franchise’s, both emotionally and financially, was one of the primary reasons he decided to accept the offer to take over basketball operations in February.
“I have said over and over I don’t see myself so much as an owner but more of a caretaker to the incredible assets that I have been so fortunate to lead,” she said in the statement. “My intention has and continues to be building on my husband’s legacy, making the assets better and creating a better community for our employees, fans and citizens.”
And Benson isn’t alone in her choice in keeping the traditional title for now. Multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, continue to refer to their top executive as the team’s “owner”, while franchises like the Indiana Pacers have adopted a list of titles for their top executive in their media guide that include “owner, chairman, CEO and NBA governor”.
Silver said those around the league office have avoided using the term for years to avoid any questions of racial insensitivity, though he’s received mixed reactions from players around the league regarding the use of the term.
“I don’t want to overreact to the term, because as I’ve said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word,” he said in the TMZ interview. “A few players have actually spoken out in saying the greatest thing that ever happened was when Michael Jordan as able to call himself an owner (of the Charlotte Hornets).”
Draymond Green, the most vocal opponent of the phrase “owner” in the NBA, engaged in a back-and-forth argument through the media with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban back in 2017 after Green posted on Instagram about Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who infamously said “We can’t have inmates running the prison” in reference to NFL players.
“To try and create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted you’re a—for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong,” Cuban told ESPN. “That’s just wrong in every which way.
Green responded while speaking at a function at Harvard University.
“When you look at Mark Cuban, for instance, with the whole equity thing. We all can own equity and that’s fine,” he said. “But Mark Cuban will never know or understand how it feels for me, a young, black, African-American, to turn on the TV and see what happened in Charlottesville. He’ll never have that feeling.
“It’s not to take a shot at the owners of these entities. It’s more so trying to help spark change to help others that may be similar to me.”