Truth often gets lost in excitement.
As the New Orleans Pelicans raced out to a 4-0 start, charged by a pair of blowouts and a stirring comeback, expectations were starting to line up with the Pelicans’ perch atop the Western Conference standings.
It’s why the question I receive most often is: Is this team for real?
The standard answer was typically “yes.” The Pelicans are ideally built to complement Anthony Davis.
They’re capable and eager to get one of the league’s most dominant players into the open floor, unleashing his arsenal of impeccable skills in the process. And on the other end, the Pelicans balance Davis’ spotless shot-blocking with an elite perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday.
It all makes sense, and the way the first four games unfolded, it was easy to see a path to real contention.
Then, reality struck.
Saturday’s 132-111 loss to the Utah Jazz revealed the full scope of the situation. The first sentence in response to the question should always be, “If Anthony Davis stays healthy.”
Yes, there are other pieces on this team who can be difference makers in various degrees, but they’re all calibrated like a solar system surrounding the sun. Without the centerpiece, the rest of it can’t survive.
While facing the potent Jazz certainly exacerbates the problem, Saturday was proof this team is still incredibly reliant on Davis to perform close to his peak nearly every night. Reliance on a superstar isn’t rare in the NBA, but with the notable exception of LeBron James, few teams’ chances of success depend as much on an individual as the Pelicans’ do with Davis.
It’s partly why coach Alvin Gentry was comfortable sitting the MVP candidate for Saturday’s loss. As frustrated as he was watching Rudy Gobert repeatedly dunk on his team like an overzealous dad at his 8-year-old's father-son game, Gentry knows he can’t afford to play Davis through a mild elbow strain in October.
“I’m not going to risk anything over one game on something that could extend out,” Gentry said.
In doing so, the Pelicans displayed the uselessness of trying to project out the next seven months based on their current performance. In order to reach any goal, they first and foremost need Davis to be on the court.
It underscores exactly where they are right now as a franchise.
The underlying theme to the entire Pelicans season is whether they can show Davis a realistic vision for winning a championship here, hoping he signs a five-year, $235 million extension this summer to do it. But, critics of his supporting cast found ample evidence to validate their claims on Saturday, when Utah soundly pummeled the Davis-less Pelicans.
And this isn’t to call out Davis as injury prone, a label he’s largely shed by playing 75 games each of the past two seasons, despite a litany of minor issues sidelining him for short stints (like his currently strained left elbow).
It just shows the danger of building a team in this solar system model. Last year, the Pelicans could better withstand Davis’ absence because DeMarcus Cousins was able to carry some of that superstar load.
But, he didn’t complement Davis as well as Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic do, which is ultimately more important.
It just gets ugly when Davis isn’t available. Saturday was just the second game he’s missed since Cousins’ January injury, including a 19-point loss to the Wizards last year.
Regardless of when Davis returns, and it should be soon, the Pelicans face a stringent test over the next week. A five-game road swing around the West will likely expose whether New Orleans has staying power in the “for real” conversation to begin with, or if it was an opening diversion from the conference’s true power brokers.
It starts Monday at 8 p.m. in Denver, and then swings through Golden State, Portland, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, snaking through a bevy of playoff contenders in hostile arenas.
By the time they return, we’re going to know a lot more about these Pelicans.
“It’s going to be a good road trip for us to play against some good teams,” Holiday said. “Against the West, we can’t lose too many.”
But, they can afford to lose games a lot more than they can afford to lose Davis. They simply need the sun to survive.