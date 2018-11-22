Defensive end Marcus Davenport and receiver Tommylee Lewis are both active for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Davenport, the Saints' first-round draft pick, has played in seven games this season. He has seven tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble, but hasn't played the past few weeks because of a toe injury.
Lewis returns after being placed on injured reserve after the second game of the season when he injured his knee returning a punt against the Cleveland Browns.
Lewis will help fill in at receiver for rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who is inactive for Thursday's game. Smith, coming off his best game, didn't practice this week because of a toe injury.
He caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Other inactive players for Thursday are: Brandon Marshall, Terron Armstead, Will Clapp, Trey Hendrickson, Mitchell Loewen and Manti Te’o.