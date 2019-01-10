The New Orleans offensive line held steady during Thursday's practice.
Offensive linemen Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), Terron Armstead (pectoral), Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder), Larry Warford (knee) and Andrus Peat (hand) were all limited.
Wide receiver Simmie Cobbs (knee), who was a new addition to the injury report, was also limited.
Defensive end Alex Okafor (knee) practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday. Safety Chris Banjo (knee) and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) were also limited.
For the Eagles, defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) did not practice.