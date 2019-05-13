The New Orleans Saints signed 10 players, including a a former LSU track star and a veteran NFL fullback, from their rookie minicamp

The Saints announced the signings on Monday afternoon, a day after the minicamp ended. The signed players attended minicamp on a tryout basis.

Cyril Grayson, who attended Archbishop Rummel High School, was among the players signed by his hometown team.

Grayson went to LSU on a track scholarship and finished as a 4-time NCAA champion. He was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in 2017. He's also been on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears.

“I always talk about how making it to the NFL was a dream,” Grayson said on Saturday during rookie camp. “If I was to get an opportunity here to play at home, it would be a perfect dream.”

Grayson caught four passes for 109 yards in his two preseasons with the Seahawks.

“My goal is just to present myself, try to show who I am and be coachable so I can have a chance to try to make the squad,” he said. “I’m just taking the coaching they are giving me.”

Fullback Michael Burton, who played two seasons with the Detroit Lions and the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, is also one of the 10 players signed.

Burton has played in 55 games in his four seasons in Detroit and Chicago and has rushed eight times for 11 yards and caught nine passes for 53 yards and one touchdowns and has also recorded seven special teams tackles.

He will compete with Zach Line, who has been the Saints' fullback for the past two seasons. Line has rushed 16 times for 69 yards and caught two passes for five yards.

The other signees are: defensive lineman Geneo Grissom, center Marcus Henry, tackle Ulrick John, linebacker Colton Jumper, running back A.J. Ouellette, cornerback David Simmons, defensive tackle Sylvester Williams and receiver Micah Wright.

Grissom was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2015 and played four seasons there before being picked up by the Indianapolis Colts late this past season. Henry returns to the Saints after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and playing the preseason in New Orleans. John was drafted by the Colts in 2014 and has since played for the Dolphins, Cardinals and Packers. Jumper, like Henry, returns to the Saints. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and recorded five tackles and had a blocked punt during the preseason for the Saints. Williams was a first round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2013 and has since played with the Titans, Lions and Dolphins.

The other three signees (Oullette out of Ohio University, Simmons out of North Park University and Wright out of Maine) are all rookies.

"It feels amazing to have all of your dreams come true, " Simmons said. "With a lot of people doubting me, I just stayed true to myself and I knew I could do it. I just feel so blessed right now. I feel like everything happens for a reason and God has a plan. This is the greatest gift to give my mom on Mother's Day."

In addition to the signings, the Saints also announced they have waived three players. Those three players are running back Darnell Holland, defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile and cornerback Darius Williams.

Laulile was on the Saints' practice squad last season.