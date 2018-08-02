Veteran tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who played 468 snaps as the Saints' best blocking, in-line tight end last year, is finally healthy after sitting out most of the first week of training camp on the non-football injury list.
Hoomanawanui was on his way back from an offseason neck injury.
"Just wanted to double and triple-check some things," Hoomanawanui said. "Any time you're working with that area of the body, it's pretty important. Can't go out and get a new neck. You can have surgery and all that, but for the most part, you only get one of them."
Hoomanawanui has 17 catches and four touchdowns in his time with the Saints, and he rejoins a tight end picture that looks a little different. Coby Fleener is out, veteran Benjamin Watson is back and the Saints have a pair of promising youngsters in Deon Yelder and Dan Arnold.
Now, Hoomanawanui can start figuring out where he fits in that new picture.
"Sitting out at any time is hard, but it was what was best for me, working with the trainers and getting my situation right," Hoomanawanui said. "All that's in the past. I'm ready to move forward."