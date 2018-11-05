It’s interesting that Cam Meredith isn’t seeing the field much.
The Saints wide receiver has struggled to make much of an impact this season, and hasn’t been a big part of the game plan last few weeks. One of the reasons for that is the team isn’t showing many three-receiver sets, but he only logged 13 snaps. He played 18 against Baltimore and nine against the Vikings.
Josh Hill continues to take a lot of snaps at tight end. He played 77 percent of the plays against the Rams, while Ben Watson (46 percent) and Dan Arnold (18 percent) pulled up the rear.
Taysom Hill only played 15 percent of the snaps. That is his lowest total since a Week 3 game against the Falcons. He played 36.6 percent and 34 percent the last two weeks.
There weren’t a lot of surprises defensively. Tyeler Davison (25 snaps) and Taylor Stallworth (22) split the snaps at nose tackle.
With Marcus Davenport out, Trey Hendrickson (29 snaps) and Alex Okafor (36) saw an uptick in playing time.
