The New Orleans Saints are sending five players to the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Drew Brees, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Cam Jordan, wide receiver Michael Thomas and center Max Unger were selected to the initial roster Tuesday. All but Unger were selected as starters.

Nine other players on the Saints have been picked as alternates, which means this number should swell once players drop out of the game for various reasons.

New Orleans ended up with seven players in the Pro Bowl last season, including six on the initial roster. If the Saints, who have hold of the top seed in the NFC, make the Super Bowl, none of the players will be available to take part in the game.

The Saints put five players in the Pro Bowl in 2009. The 2011 team also had five players in the game.

Jordan, Thomas and Brees are returning to the game after playing in it last season.

Both of New Orleans’ running backs, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, played in the game last year.

Ingram, who was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, was not eligible for the Pro Bowl. Last year was the first time in 42 years that running back teammates were selected to the game.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who made the initial roster last season, was not selected this year. Guard Larry Warford played in the game as an alternate.

Armstead, who has long been considered one of the best tackles in football, earned his first selection to the game. He has battled a pectoral injury that has kept him sidelined the last five weeks, but his value to the Saints is unquestionable. He is expected to return to action soon.

This marks the fourth selection for Jordan, who has 12 sacks and continues to cement his standing as one of the best defensive ends in football.

Saints film room: How New Orleans secondary confused, dominated Buccaneers Adam Humphries had a hard time figuring out what the New Orleans Saints were doing Sunday afternoon.

Thomas became the first Saints wide receiver since 2006 to make the game. Now he returns for the second time. The third-year player leads the NFL with 109 receptions and has 1,267 yards receiving with eight touchdowns.

Unger, who has become a mainstay on the offensive line, has been selected to his third Pro Bowl.

Brees, who earned his 12th selection, is enjoying one of more efficient seasons, has completed 74.9 percent of his passes for 3,666 yards with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Can't see video below? Click here.